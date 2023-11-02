Applied UV Inc. Secures New Patent Approval From the USPTO for Interchangeable Drain Disinfecting Device Undergoing Validation at Mt Sinai Hospital

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Applied UV Inc., (NASDAQ: AUVI), a pioneer in UV food security and disinfection technology, today announced the recent approval of patent US 11,788,265 B2 for its "INTERCHANGEABLE DRAIN DISINFECTING DEVICE." This patent underscores the Company's commitment to innovation and advancing solutions for healthier and safer environments.

New Patent Approval - Interchangeable Drain Disinfecting Device:

The Company’s patent for this innovative device optimizes UV source irradiation to effectively disinfect drain systems, contributing to enhanced hygiene and safety. The National Institute of Health has identified sinks and drains as a known source of infection transmission, and Applied UV’s solution is the only known patented solution to combat this health issue NIH Link.

Fighter Flex™ LED Technology Patent Submission:

In addition to this achievement, the Company has submitted a new patent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its groundbreaking Fighter Flex™ LED technology. This next-generation Fighter Flex™ LED technology is designed to enhance the Company's advanced HVAC and Smart Buildings technology, marking another significant step in Applied UV Inc.'s journey towards creating innovative solutions for indoor air quality and building efficiency.

Deepening the HVAC Product Roadmap:

The Fighter Flex™ LED technology deepens our product roadmap in the HVAC space, offering advanced capabilities that enhance indoor air quality and energy efficiency. This strategic development aligns with Applied UV Inc.'s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for healthier living and working environments.

Testing and Partnerships:The Fighter Flex™ LED, alongside the Puro Protect™, is currently undergoing stringent testing by the Federal Government as part of the GSA Green Proving Grounds Program. This initiative is further bolstered by an ongoing partnership with Johnson Controls and Ushio America at Purdue University. This extensive testing highlights the potential of Applied UV Inc.’s technologies in addressing diverse conditions and requirements.

Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV Inc., stated, "We are excited to receive a patent for our Drain Disinfection Device and for its market potential, and look forward to launching our next-generation Fighter Flex™ LED technology. These milestones, along with our extensive testing initiatives and deepening product portfolio in HVAC, reinforce our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technologies that promote healthier living and working environments while enhancing building efficiency."

Current Testing at Mt Sinai University Hospital, NYC:

Applied UV’s Interchangeable Drain Disinfecting Device is currently undergoing rigorous testing at the esteemed Mt Sinai Hospital System in New York City. This collaboration is designed to demonstrate the practical application and effectiveness of the device in real-world healthcare settings, further validating its potential to enhance hygiene and safety.

Applied UV continues to lead the way in developing and commercializing advanced UV disinfection technologies that contribute to better hygiene, sustainability, and safety across various sectors, including healthcare, food storage and distribution, and more.

For more information about these recent patent approvals and Applied UV Inc.'s innovative solutions, please visit our website and explore the press release section at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

For more on the latest developments and other exciting news, follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the expected timing, and benefits associated with the Company’s restructuring plan described in this Press Release, its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For Additional Company Information:

Applied UV, Inc.

Max Munn

Applied UV Founder, CEO & Director

Max.munn@applieduvinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com