Kura Oncology and Mirati Therapeutics Enter into Clinical Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate KO-2806 and Adagrasib in KRASᴳ¹²ᶜ-Mutated NSCLC

– Ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of KO-2806 (FIT-001) expected to begin dosing patients in combination with adagrasib by mid-2024 –

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial-stage targeted oncology company, today announced a clinical collaboration and supply agreement to evaluate the combination of KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), and adagrasib, a highly selective KRASG12C inhibitor, in patients with KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“Recent findings suggest that combining KO-2806 with adagrasib can drive tumor regressions and enhance both duration and depth of antitumor response in preclinical models of KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC,” said Stephen Dale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology. “This collaboration highlights the potential to address the urgent need for more durable and effective treatment options for patients with advanced solid tumors, and we look forward to collaborating with Mirati, an established leader in targeted oncology.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Kura Oncology on this clinical study of KO-2806 with adagrasib. Preclinical work demonstrates the ability of adagrasib, in combination with a FTI, to improve patient outcomes,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mirati Therapeutics. “This collaboration exemplifies the potential combinability of adagrasib as a key differentiation from other KRASG12C inhibitors.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Kura will sponsor the Phase 1 study of KO-2806 and adagrasib in patients with KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC. Mirati will supply Kura with adagrasib for the study.

About KO-2806

KO-2806 is a next-generation inhibitor of farnesyl transferase designed to improve upon potency, pharmacokinetic and physicochemical properties of earlier FTI drug candidates. Earlier this year, Kura received FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application for KO-2806. In addition to KRASG12C NSCLC, KO-2806 has demonstrated encouraging preclinical activity in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). The Company recently dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of KO-2806 (FIT-001). Concurrent with dose escalation as a monotherapy, Kura also plans to evaluate KO-2806 in dose-escalation combination cohorts with other targeted therapies in advanced solid tumors, including adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC and a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in ccRCC.

About Adagrasib

Adagrasib is being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, including NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit Mirati.com/science.

KRAZATI (adagrasib) U.S. Indication

KRAZATI is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of a clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). For Prescribing Information, visit Mirati.com/KRAZATI_USPI.

KRAZATI (adagrasib) Important Safety Information

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Gastrointestinal Adverse Reactions

In the pooled safety population, serious gastrointestinal adverse reactions observed were gastrointestinal obstruction in 1.6%, including 1.4% grade 3 or 4, gastrointestinal bleeding in 0.5% of patients, including 0.5% grade 3, and colitis in 0.3%, including 0.3% grade 3. In addition, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting occurred in 89% of 366 patients, including 9% grade 3. Nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting led to dosage interruption or dose reduction in 29% of patients and permanent discontinuation of KRAZATI in 0.3%



Monitor and manage patients using supportive care, including antidiarrheals, antiemetics, or fluid replacement, as indicated. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue KRAZATI based on severity



QTc Interval Prolongation

KRAZATI can cause QTc interval prolongation, which can increase the risk for ventricular tachyarrhythmias (eg, torsades de pointes) or sudden death



In the pooled safety population, 6% of 366 patients with at least one post-baseline electrocardiogram (ECG) assessment had an average QTc ≥501 ms, and 11% of patients had an increase from baseline of QTc >60 msec. KRAZATI causes concentration-dependent increases in the QTc interval



Avoid concomitant use of KRAZATI with other products with a known potential to prolong the QTc interval. Avoid use of KRAZATI in patients with congenital long QT syndrome and in patients with concurrent QTc prolongation



Monitor ECGs and electrolytes prior to starting KRAZATI, during concomitant use, and as clinically indicated in patients with congestive heart failure, bradyarrhythmias, electrolyte abnormalities, and in patients who are taking medications that are known to prolong the QT interval. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue KRAZATI, depending on severity



Hepatotoxicity

KRAZATI can cause hepatotoxicity



In the pooled safety population, hepatotoxicity occurred in 37%, and 7% were grade 3 or 4. A total of 32% of patients who received KRAZATI had increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT)/increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST); 5% were grade 3 and 0.5% were grade 4. Increased ALT/AST leading to dose interruption or reduction occurred in 11% of patients. KRAZATI was discontinued due to increased ALT/AST in 0.5% of patients



Monitor liver laboratory tests (AST, ALT, alkaline phosphatase, and total bilirubin) prior to the start of KRAZATI, and monthly for 3 months or as clinically indicated, with more frequent testing in patients who develop transaminase elevations. Reduce the dose, withhold, or permanently discontinue KRAZATI based on severity



Interstitial Lung Disease /Pneumonitis

KRAZATI can cause interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis, which can be fatal. In the pooled safety population, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 4.1% of patients, 1.4% were grade 3 or 4, and 1 case was fatal. The median time to first onset for ILD/pneumonitis was 12 weeks (range: 5 to 31 weeks). KRAZATI was discontinued due to ILD/pneumonitis in 0.8% of patients



Monitor patients for new or worsening respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (eg, dyspnea, cough, fever). Withhold KRAZATI in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue KRAZATI if no other potential causes of ILD/pneumonitis are identified



Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥25%) are nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, hepatotoxicity, renal impairment, edema, dyspnea, decreased appetite



Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Infertility: Based on findings from animal studies, KRAZATI may impair fertility in females and males of reproductive potential



Please see Full Prescribing Information.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of studies to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care, beginning with venetoclax/azacitidine and standard induction cytarabine/daunorubicin chemotherapy in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML (KOMET-007). Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN). Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies (FIT-001). For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati’s vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Kura’s Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of KO-2806, potential benefits of combining KO-2806 with appropriate standards of care, and progress and expected timing of the KO-2806 program and clinical trials. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mirati’s Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Mirati Therapeutic, Inc.’s (“Mirati”) business, the therapeutic and commercial potential of KRAZATI® (adagrasib), MRTX1719 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), MRTX0902 (SOS1 inhibitor), and MRTX1133 (selective KRASG12D inhibitor), and Mirati’s technologies and other products in development. Any statement describing Mirati’s goals, expectations, intentions or beliefs, financial or other projections, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, the endeavor of building a business around such medicines, and the proposed acquisition of Mirati by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Mirati’s forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati’s programs are described in additional detail in Mirati’s annual report on Form 10-K, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

