Axsome Therapeutics and the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Community Come Together in Raising Support for the Millions Affected by This Illness During Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month 2023

Axsome’s headquarters to be lit in teal as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America awareness campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it is joining advocacy organizations around the world to help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and to stand in solidarity with all those affected by this condition and their families during Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. November marks Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, an important time to know the facts about this illness that affects millions.

On November 2, Axsome’s headquarters at One World Trade Center, New York City, will be lit in teal as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) “Light the World in Teal” campaign. More than 1,000 structures around the world to “Go Teal” as part of this campaign. The color teal is used by the AFA as a symbol of awareness and support for this devastating illness. Throughout the month, AFA also encourages people to “Go Teal” by dressing in the color to show support for AD awareness. You can learn more about the AFA’s awareness campaign and find resources and networks for AD support at their website here.

AD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive decline, and behavioral and psychological symptoms including agitation. AD is the most common form of dementia and afflicts an estimated 6 million individuals in the United States, a number that is anticipated to increase to approximately 14 million by 2050.1 It is a leading cause of death in older adults, and exacts an emotional, physical, and financial toll on the entire family of those who are diagnosed. These facts highlight the significant need for additional research into innovative treatment approaches to help people with AD and their loved ones live better lives.

For more information about AD as well as to learn more about organizations and their affiliates that provide resources and support networks for Alzheimer’s communities, please read more here:



Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) ( https://alzfdn.org/ ). AFA provides support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and funds research for better treatment and a cure.

( ). AFA provides support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and funds research for better treatment and a cure. Alzheimer’s Association ( https://www.alz.org/ ). The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

( ). The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. UsAgainstAlzheimer's ( https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org/ ). UsAgainstAlzheimer’s was founded in 2010 to disrupt and diversify the movement to cure Alzheimer’s. Through urgent and inclusive mobilization, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s works to dramatically increase funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

( ). UsAgainstAlzheimer’s was founded in 2010 to disrupt and diversify the movement to cure Alzheimer’s. Through urgent and inclusive mobilization, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s works to dramatically increase funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research. CaringKind ( https://www.caringkindnyc.org/ ). CaringKind is New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia.

( ). CaringKind is New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. Alzheimer’s Orange County ( https://www.alzoc.org/ ). Since 1982, Alzheimer’s Orange County has been Orange County’s center for Alzheimer’s resources. They are dedicated to providing quality care and support services to the thousands of residents of Orange County who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementia, and also partnering with local researchers to populate clinical trials to help find a cure.



