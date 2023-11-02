Twitter Files Awarded Inaugural Dao Prize for Excellence In Investigative Journalism

Reston, Virginia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dao Feng and Angela Foundation (DAF) in partnership with Young America’s Foundation’s prestigious National Journalism Center is proud to announce the inaugural winner of the Dao Prize – the Twitter Files.

Through their tireless, truth-seeking reporting, Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, and Michael Shellenberger have demonstrated the power and importance of courageous journalism.

Finalist for the Dao Prize also included Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon and Joseph Simonson and Andrew Kerr of the Washington Free Beacon.

As trust in media hovers near record lows, DAF and NJC believe it is essential to celebrate reporters advancing the public interest through robust investigative work. Too often, the media establishment celebrates work that protects power rather than challenging it. The Dao Prize honors truth above all else. Dao Prize-winning journalism stands out for accuracy and courage.

“By establishing an award that truly recognizes the journalists who quietly plug away at the important work of investigative reporting, we hope to incentivize that kind of reporting with a new credential, with financial recognition and also recognition from appreciative members of the public. We want journalists to want to do good journalism,” said Emily Jashinsky, Director of the National Journalism Center.

The Dao Prize is available to all American media outlets. The National Journalism Center, a project of Young America’s Foundation, has trained truth-seeking journalists since 1977. The Dao Prize is judged by an independent prize committee, who cast secret ballots after a round of debate and discussion. First-prize winners are awarded $100,000, and two honorable mention winners will receive $10,000 each.

Publications are welcome to submit as many stories for consideration as they like. Applications are available at https://yaf.org/the-dao-prize/ and all applications must be signed and approved by an editor from the publication.



The Dao Feng and Angela Foundation is passionate about this prize and firmly believes that for America to preserve her founding principles and hold elected officials accountable, courageous journalists are essential.

The Dao Prize awards these courageous journalists and give them the recognition often ignored by other organizations and media outlets.

Michael McGonigle Young America's Foundation mmcgonigle@yaf.org