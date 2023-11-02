Submit Release
Allegro MicroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

– Net Sales Increased by 16% Year-over-Year –
– GAAP & Non-GAAP EPS Increased 31% and 29% Respectively, Year-over-Year –
– Automotive Sales Increased by 31% Year-over-Year Led by E-Mobility –

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its second quarter which ended September 29, 2023.

“We delivered second quarter net sales of $276 million dollars, up 16% year-over-year, driven by continued strength in Automotive, which grew 31% year-over-year. We also achieved record non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.40, an increase of 29% year-over-year,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “E-Mobility (which is the electrification of vehicles and adoption of ADAS feature sets) continues to fuel Allegro’s growth. Sales into e-Mobility applications increased by nearly 60% year-over-year to 50% of second quarter Automotive sales, establishing a new milestone.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data   Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Net Sales                              
Automotive   $ 205,936     $ 189,698     $ 157,398     $ 395,634     $ 307,047  
Industrial     51,114       68,184       48,176       119,298       88,316  
Other     18,459       20,411       32,092       38,870       60,056  
Total net sales   $ 275,509     $ 278,293     $ 237,666     $ 553,802     $ 455,419  
GAAP Financial Measures                              
Gross margin %     57.9 %     56.8 %     55.5 %     57.3 %     55.0 %
Operating margin %     26.5 %     25.4 %     25.2 %     25.9 %     16.4 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.34     $ 0.31     $ 0.26     $ 0.65     $ 0.32  
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                              
Gross margin %     58.3 %     57.8 %     56.2 %     58.1 %     55.6 %
Operating margin %     31.3 %     30.8 %     27.9 %     31.0 %     26.6 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.40     $ 0.39     $ 0.31     $ 0.79     $ 0.55  
                                         

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending December 29, 2023, and including two months of activity from the Crocus Technologies, Inc. acquisition which closed on October 31, 2023, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million. The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

  • Gross Margin is expected to be approximately 54%, reflecting lower distribution sales and the initial impact of Crocus
  • Operating Expenses are expected to decline 4% sequentially, and are anticipated to be approximately 28% of sales
  • Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31

For the two-month period for which Crocus is included in the Company’s third quarter results, it is expected to add approximately $5 million to net sales, $3.5 million to interest expense, and be $0.03 dilutive to EPS.

Commenting on the outlook, Vineet Nargolwala said, “Our backlog remains robust. Our sales forecast reflects normal third quarter seasonality, lingering impacts from the UAW strike, heightened macroeconomic trends and elevated inventory levels in Industrial and Consumer markets. Over the mid and the long term, continued strong momentum in design wins (especially in our strategic focus areas of e-Mobility, Clean Energy and Automation) and deepening and expanding partnerships with leading OEMs reinforce our conviction in the target model of low double-digit sales growth and above 32% operating margin.”

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its third fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Interest Expense and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance, or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; the effects of COVID-19 on our supply chain and customer demand; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including export control, privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholders have substantial control over us; the inapplicability of the “corporate opportunity” doctrine to any director or stockholder who is not employed by us; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; our inability to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; disruptions in the banking and financial sector that limit our or our partners’ ability to access capital and borrowings; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Net sales   $ 275,509     $ 237,666     $ 553,802     $ 455,419  
Cost of goods sold     116,006       105,644       236,349       205,023  
Gross profit     159,503       132,022       317,453       250,396  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     43,428       35,567       86,403       69,424  
Selling, general and administrative     43,160       36,617       87,389       106,397  
Total operating expenses     86,588       72,184       173,792       175,821  
Operating income     72,915       59,838       143,661       74,575  
Interest and other income (expense)     156       (752 )     (2,486 )     (3,241 )
Income before income taxes     73,071       59,086       141,175       71,334  
Income tax provision     7,400       8,438       14,615       10,403  
Net income     65,671       50,648       126,560       60,931  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     54       34       93       70  
Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.   $ 65,617     $ 50,614     $ 126,467     $ 60,861  
Net income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.:                        
Basic   $ 0.34     $ 0.26     $ 0.66     $ 0.32  
Diluted   $ 0.34     $ 0.26     $ 0.65     $ 0.32  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     192,431,094       191,284,631       192,214,210       190,959,616  
Diluted     195,100,855       192,639,576       195,055,495       192,654,097  
                                 

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

    Three-Month Period Ended   Change     Six-Month Period Ended   Change  
    September 29,
2023 		  September 23,
2022 		  Amount     %     September 29,
2023 		  September 23,
2022 		  Amount     %  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Automotive   $ 205,936   $ 157,398   $ 48,538     31 %   $ 395,634   $ 307,047   $ 88,587     29 %
Industrial     51,114     48,176     2,938     6 %     119,298     88,316     30,982     35 %
Other     18,459     32,092     (13,633 )   (42 )%     38,870     60,056     (21,186 )   (35 )%
Total net sales   $ 275,509   $ 237,666   $ 37,843     16 %   $ 553,802   $ 455,419   $ 98,383     22 %
                                                     

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    September 29,     March 31,  
    2023
(Unaudited) 		    2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 370,013     $ 351,576  
Restricted cash     8,418       7,129  
Trade accounts receivable, net     118,947       111,290  
Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party     741       13,494  
Inventories     173,089       151,301  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     39,938       27,289  
Current portion of related party note receivable     3,750       3,750  
Total current assets     714,896       665,829  
Property, plant and equipment, net     312,047       263,099  
Deferred income tax assets     68,385       50,359  
Goodwill     27,707       27,691  
Intangible assets, net     51,677       52,378  
Related party note receivable, less current portion     6,563       8,438  
Equity investment in related party     25,474       27,265  
Other assets     78,188       86,096  
Total assets   $ 1,284,937     $ 1,181,155  
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable   $ 62,603     $ 56,256  
Amount due to related party     3,041       9,682  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     68,597       99,387  
Total current liabilities     134,241       165,325  
Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities     25,000       25,000  
Other long-term liabilities     27,408       24,015  
Total liabilities     186,649       214,340  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' Equity:            
Preferred stock            
Common stock     1,925       1,918  
Additional paid-in capital     683,891       674,179  
Retained earnings     436,782       310,315  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (25,509 )     (20,784 )
Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.     1,097,089       965,628  
Non-controlling interests     1,199       1,187  
Total stockholders' equity     1,098,288       966,815  
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity   $ 1,284,937     $ 1,181,155  
                 

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income   $ 65,671     $ 50,648     $ 126,560     $ 60,931  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     15,080       12,207       29,353       24,125  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     73       25       107       49  
Deferred income taxes     (9,772 )     (8,647 )     (18,134 )     (16,431 )
Stock-based compensation     10,877       8,204       21,919       42,340  
Loss on disposal of assets     43       253       43       250  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (2,500 )           (2,700 )
Provisions for inventory and receivables reserves     4,239       (2,408 )     9,422       232  
Change in fair value of marketable securities     (72 )     (28 )     3,579       3,458  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Trade accounts receivable     2,676       10,238       (7,645 )     5,520  
Accounts receivable - other     1,052       (168 )     (369 )     2,546  
Inventories     (3,274 )     (12,440 )     (31,221 )     (17,328 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (7,305 )     3,632       (16,084 )     (9,470 )
Trade accounts payable     (15,736 )     4,853       2,695       8,928  
Due (from) to related party     (3,990 )     (2,414 )     6,112       (5,681 )
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities     (12,832 )     (6,204 )     (29,944 )     (4,965 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     46,730       55,251       96,393       91,804  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (31,191 )     (20,831 )     (76,101 )     (35,220 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired           (19,728 )           (19,728 )
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities     6,204             16,175        
Net cash used in investing activities     (24,987 )     (40,559 )     (59,926 )     (54,948 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Loans made to related party           (7,500 )           (7,500 )
Loan made to affiliate     (4,000 )           (4,000 )      
Receipts on related party note receivable     937       468       1,875       937  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards     (1,669 )           (14,091 )     (9,606 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan           1,573       1,899       1,573  
Payment for debt issuance costs                 (1,450 )      
Net cash used in by financing activities     (4,732 )     (5,459 )     (15,767 )     (14,596 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (901 )     (2,223 )     (974 )     (8,777 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     16,110       7,010       19,726       13,483  
Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period     362,321       296,272       358,705       289,799  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:   $ 378,431     $ 303,282     $ 378,431     $ 303,282  
                                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit                              
                               
GAAP Gross Profit   $ 159,503     $ 157,950     $ 132,022     $ 317,453     $ 250,396  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Purchased intangible amortization     273       402       378       675       651  
Stock-based compensation     946       2,606       1,124       3,552       1,956  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 1,219     $ 3,008     $ 1,502     $ 4,227     $ 2,607  
                               
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 160,722     $ 160,958     $ 133,524     $ 321,680     $ 253,003  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)     58.3 %     57.8 %     56.2 %     58.1 %     55.6 %
                                         


    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses                              
                               
GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 86,588     $ 87,204     $ 72,184     $ 173,792     $ 175,821  
                               
Research and Development Expenses                              
GAAP Research and Development Expenses     43,428       42,975       35,567       86,403       69,424  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     2       7       201       9       403  
Stock-based compensation     3,602       2,868       1,711       6,470       2,839  
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses     39,824       40,100       33,655       79,924       66,182  
                               
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses                              
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     43,160       44,229       39,117       87,389       109,097  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     1,804       3,072       63       4,876       1,660  
Purchased intangible amortization     357       358       23       715       45  
Restructuring costs                 90             4,372  
Stock-based compensation     6,329       5,568       5,369       11,897       37,545  
Other costs     100                   100        
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     34,570       35,231       33,572       69,801       65,475  
                               
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                 (2,500 )           (2,700 )
                               
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments     12,194       11,873       4,957       24,067       44,164  
                               
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 74,394     $ 75,331     $ 67,227     $ 149,725     $ 131,657  
                                         


    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income                              
                               
GAAP Operating Income   $ 72,915     $ 70,746     $ 59,838     $ 143,661     $ 74,575  
                               
Transaction-related costs     1,806       3,079       (2,236 )     4,885       (637 )
Purchased intangible amortization     630       760       401       1,390       696  
Restructuring costs                 90             4,372  
Stock-based compensation     10,877       11,042       8,204       21,919       42,340  
Other costs     100                   100        
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 13,413     $ 14,881     $ 6,459     $ 28,294     $ 46,771  
                               
Non-GAAP Operating Income   $ 86,328     $ 85,627     $ 66,297     $ 171,955     $ 121,346  
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)     31.3 %     30.8 %     27.9 %     31.0 %     26.6 %
                                         


    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                              
                               
GAAP Net Income   $ 65,671     $ 60,889     $ 50,648     $ 126,560     $ 60,931  
                               
Interest expense     978       769       531       1,747       968  
Interest income     (1,070 )     (843 )     (467 )     (1,913 )     (784 )
Income tax provision     7,400       7,215       8,438       14,615       10,403  
Depreciation & amortization     15,145       14,273       12,207       29,418       24,125  
EBITDA   $ 88,124     $ 82,303     $ 71,357     $ 170,427     $ 95,643  
                               
Transaction-related costs     1,806       3,079       (2,236 )     4,885       (637 )
Restructuring costs                 90             4,372  
Stock-based compensation     10,877       11,042       8,204       21,919       42,340  
Other costs     1,301       4,589       988       5,890       3,411  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 102,108     $ 101,013     $ 78,403     $ 203,121     $ 145,129  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)     37.1 %     36.3 %     33.0 %     36.7 %     31.9 %
                                         


    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax                              
                               
GAAP Income before Income Taxes   $ 73,071     $ 68,104     $ 59,086     $ 141,175     $ 71,334  
                               
Transaction-related costs     1,806       3,079       (2,236 )     4,885       (637 )
Purchased intangible amortization     630       760       401       1,390       696  
Restructuring costs                 90             4,372  
Stock-based compensation     10,877       11,042       8,204       21,919       42,340  
Other costs     1,301       4,589       988       5,890       3,411  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 14,614     $ 19,470     $ 7,447     $ 34,084     $ 50,182  
                               
Non-GAAP Profit before Tax   $ 87,685     $ 87,574     $ 66,533     $ 175,259     $ 121,516  
                                         


    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes                              
                               
GAAP Income Tax Provision   $ 7,400     $ 7,215     $ 8,438     $ 14,615     $ 10,403  
GAAP effective tax rate     10.1 %     10.6 %     14.3 %     10.4 %     14.6 %
                               
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results     2,554       3,826       (1,663 )     6,380       4,237  
                               
Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes   $ 9,954     $ 11,041     $ 6,775     $ 20,995     $ 14,640  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     11.4 %     12.6 %     10.2 %     12.0 %     12.0 %
                                         


    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 29,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		    September 29,
2023 		    September 23,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income                              
                               
GAAP Net Income   $ 65,671     $ 60,889     $ 50,648     $ 126,560     $ 60,931  
GAAP Basic Earnings per Share   $ 0.34     $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 0.66     $ 0.32  
GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.34     $ 0.31     $ 0.26     $ 0.65     $ 0.32  
                               
Transaction-related costs     1,806       3,079       (2,236 )     4,885       (637 )
Purchased intangible amortization     630       760       401       1,390       696  
Restructuring costs                 90             4,372  
Stock-based compensation     10,877       11,042       8,204       21,919       42,340  
Other costs     1,301       4,589       988       5,890       3,411  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments     14,614       19,470       7,447       34,084       50,182  
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results   $ (2,554 )   $ (3,826 )   $ 1,663     $ (6,380 )   $ (4,237 )
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 77,731     $ 76,533     $ 59,758     $ 154,264     $ 106,876  
Basic weighted average common shares     192,431,094       191,997,330       191,284,631       192,214,210       190,959,616  
Diluted weighted average common shares     195,100,855       194,991,906       192,639,576       195,055,495       192,654,097  
Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share   $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.31     $ 0.80     $ 0.56  
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.40     $ 0.39     $ 0.31     $ 0.79     $ 0.55  

Investor Contact:
Jalene Hoover
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (512) 751-6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com 


