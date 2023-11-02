Midland in Partnership With Rio Tinto Confirms High-Grade Lithium Up to 7.2 % Li2O and Identifies Additional Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites on Galinée Project

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”), is pleased to provide new assay results and an update on completed and upcoming work following the identification of a series of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes on the Galinée project, approximately 8 kilometres east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources (“Winsome”) (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023). The Galinée project is currently wholly owned by Midland and is subject to an option agreement signed with RTEC in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023). Field crews began working on Galinée following the complete lift of access restrictions in the James Bay region as a result of forest fires in the summer of 2023. The field program, which began near the end of August and lasted until October 12th, also included work on other projects under the same option agreement such as Corvette, Chisaayuu and Mythril East.



Highlights :

Spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes identified over at least 600 metres strike length at Iceberg Showing with high-grade grab samples grading up to 7.2 % Li 2 O;

New additional spodumene-bearing outcrops found 500 metres south and 900 metres southwest from Iceberg;

LiDAR survey completed on Galinée, Chisaayuu, Corvette and Mythril East;

High resolution MAG-RAD survey completed on Galinée;

Drilling planning in progress on Galinée.

Assay results have been received for the 26 samples collected at the Iceberg lithium discovery. High-grade grab samples returned up to 7.2 % Li 2 O, including 6 samples grading between 5.0 % Li 2 O and 7.2 % Li 2 O, 6 samples grading between 3.0 % Li 2 O and 5.0 % Li 2 O, and 3 other samples grading between 1 % Li 2 O and 3 % Li 2 O. The other samples returned anomalous lithium values below 1% Li 2 O.

The Iceberg discovery was identified on several outcrops by field crews after a few days of prospecting. A combination of ultraviolet (UV) lamp and a LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer were used to confidently identify spodumene, including some crystals reaching up to 60 centimetres in length (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023). The Iceberg discovery consists of a series of spodumene exposures outcrop, now over a 600m east-west strike intermixed with amphibolite and granodiorite. Testing subtle local relief features in areas covered with vegetation and soil resulted in locating two new coarse spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops, located 500 and 900 metres south and southwest from the Iceberg showing. Assays are pending.

The Galinée project is located approximately 4 kilometres due east of the Adina showing held by Winsome. This showing is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north. This contact is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at the Adina showing. This new discovery, on Galinée, of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes was made along the same highly favourable contact zone, which is present on the property over more than 7 kilometres and which has never been explored for lithium in the past. This first exploration program included prospecting, geological mapping as well as a high-resolution LiDAR survey. Following the discovery, a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey was completed. The LiDAR, imagery, magnetic and radiometric data will hopefully guide future work to expand the footprint of spodumene outcrops on Galinée. A maiden drilling campaign is currently being planned on Galinée.

Initial exploration work on Chisaayuu, Corvette and Mythril East blocks was successful in identifying several pegmatites. No lithium phases were observed so far, but geochemistry of these pegmatites is underway to determine their full potential and for further vectoring.

Table 1: Iceberg grabs and boulders assay results









Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Lithium mineralization occurring at Winsome’s Adina deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be encountered on the Galinée project held by Midland.

Quality Control

Samples were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry laboratories using a major element fusion, trace element fusion and ultratrace four acid digest method (ME-ICP06, ME-MS81 and ME-MS61L methods). Samples reporting >4500 ppm Li on the four acid digest method were reanalyzed by a sodium peroxide fusion method specific for hard rock lithium (Li-ICP82b).

In this batch of 26 primary samples, RTEC included one quartz blank and two commercial CRMS (OREAS 751 and OREAS 753). ALS included four in-lab duplicate analyses and 31 additional CRMs.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by certified geologist Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Qualified Person and VP Exploration Mario Masson prepared this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland’s qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The QP has verified the data as per clause 3.2 – given they are confidently identifying spodumene using these methods.

