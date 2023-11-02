Brookfield Raises Record $6 Billion For Global Infrastructure Debt Investments

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) announced today the closing of its global infrastructure debt program, Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund III (“BID III” or the “Fund”). With capital commitments exceeding $6 billion, including over $400 million in discretionary co-investment capital, BID III is the world’s largest private infrastructure debt fund.



More than double the size of its predecessor fund, BID III has received significant support from a diverse group of institutional partners, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices. Brookfield has committed $600 million to the Fund, underscoring the firm’s alignment of interests with other investors.

BID III has already deployed over 50% of its commitments, having made investments across its core infrastructure sectors, including the renewable power and data infrastructure sectors. The Fund is focused on investments that are highly defensive in nature, due to the regulated, contracted and concession-based cash flows they produce, and is an alternative source of capital to businesses that require access to trusted, solutions-focused financing.

Ian Simes, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses, said, “We would like to thank our investors for their continued support and helping us meet this significant milestone. With access to the Brookfield ecosystem of real-time data and global expertise, we are able to identify high-quality businesses, operating in defensive areas of the market to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Hadley Peer Marshall, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses, said, “This is a great time to be investing in infrastructure debt. With capital constraints across the market, we are increasingly becoming borrowers’ preferred partner and continue to see a number of interesting opportunities to offer flexible solutions for businesses across the globe.”

