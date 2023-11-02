WEBINAR: Media Literacy in the Classroom

Please join Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Humanities Teacher Leader Fellows James St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp for an in-depth discussion of Media Literacy in the Classroom.

There is no denying the significant presence media has in the lives of our students regardless of their age. This webinar is intended to discuss the many ways media permeates their lives and explore how we, as teachers, can help students understand its influence and determine what is true, what is useful, and what is important. We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Presenters:

James St. Pierre is a national board-certified English teacher with thirty years of teaching experience at Fryeburg Academy where he has taught courses in English and biology and served as English department chair. In addition to his work at the secondary level, he also holds the position of Lecturer at both Granite State College and White Mountains Community College, where he has taught as an adjunct for two decades, one of his specialties being Media Studies. He holds a master’s degree in English Literature from Middlebury College and has presented at state and regional conferences regarding the medium of comics. He is married with two sons and enjoys anything to do with comics, disc golf and soccer.

Dorie Tripp is a national board-certified music teacher with 14 years of experience teaching elementary music in Maine public schools. Over the years, it has been her mission to promote music instruction that is developmentally appropriate, inclusive, diverse, and engaging. In her quest to do this, she has taken on many roles as a learner and leader. Dorie spent two terms as Vice President of the Maine Music Educators Association, contributed to the Maine Arts Leadership Initiative as a Design Team member, was an active member of the Maine Learning Results writing team for the Visual and Performing Arts, and co-hosted a series of PD sessions for educators during the Covid 19 pandemic. In 2021, she was awarded the MMEA Music Educator of the Year Award. In this next step of her journey, Dorie is looking forward to working with the Maine DOE. She’s excited to practice, share, and support unique learning opportunities for Maine students and educators!