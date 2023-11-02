Submit Release
Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM ET Today

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC,”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.      

Third Quarter and Other Recent Highlights:

  • Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $3.1 million, or $0.40 per share, as compared to $3.4 million, or $0.44 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
    • NII was impacted by $0.05 per share of net expenses in the quarter related to the refinancing of the Company’s 6.50% Notes due 2024.
  • Third consecutive quarter of NII more than covering the dividend, even after refinancing items.  
  • Highest cash income quarter in the Company’s history, with only 12% of GECC’s $9.3 million Total Investment Income attributable to PIK and accretion income.
  • Net assets increased to $97.9 million, or $12.88 per share, on September 30, 2023, as compared to $92.9 million, or $12.21 per share, on June 30, 2023.  
  • GECC’s asset coverage ratio improved to 168.4% as of September 30, 2023, as compared to 161.5% as of June 30, 2023, and 165.5% as of September 30, 2022.
  • Successfully refinanced all $42.8 million of the Company’s 6.50% Notes due June 30, 2024 with $40.0 million of new 8.75% Notes due September 30, 2028 and cash on hand.
  • The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, equating to a 15.8% annualized yield on the Company’s closing market price on November 1, 2023 of $8.88.

Management Commentary  
“We generated yet another quarter of very strong total investment income, with our NII exceeding the quarterly dividend for the third straight quarter. Our NAV continued to grow through harvesting of lower-yielding investments and redeploying the capital into higher-yielding, higher-quality investments,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “The strategic initiatives taken over the last 18 months, spearheaded by our new management team, have truly transformed Great Elm and strengthened our portfolio. In addition, during the quarter, we contributed our core specialty finance investments into a single, streamlined operating company – Great Elm Specialty Finance – which we believe will further propel the Company’s growth over the long term, creating additional value for our shareholders. In connection with the transaction, Great Elm Specialty Finance welcomed a strategic investor who contributed fresh capital, increasing the platform’s flexibility to scale its operations.”

Financial Highlights – Per Share Data

  Q3/2022 Q4/2022 Q1/2023 Q2/2023 Q3/2023
 		 
Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $0.18 ($0.96) $1.07 $0.68 $1.02  
Net Investment Income (“NII”)
Per Share		 $0.14 $0.30 $0.37 $0.44 $0.40  
Pre-Incentive Net Investment
Income Per Share		 $0.14 $0.37 $0.47 $0.56 $0.50  
Net Realized and Unrealized
Gains / (Losses) Per Share		 $0.04 ($1.26) $0.70 $0.24 $0.62  
Net Asset Value Per Share at
Period End		 $12.56 $11.16 $11.88 $12.21 $12.88  
Distributions Paid / Declared
Per Share		 $0.45 $0.45 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35  
 

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2023, GECC held total investments of $235.4 million at fair value, as follows:

  • 40 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $168.5 million and representing 71.6% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.
  • 2 debt investments in specialty finance, totaling approximately $34.6 million and representing 14.7% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
  • 1 equity investment in a specialty finance company, totaling approximately $17.5 million, representing 7.4% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
  • 2 dividend paying equity investments, totaling approximately $7.2 million, representing 3.1% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.
  • Other equity investments, totaling approximately $7.6 million, representing 3.2% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

As of September 30, 2023, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 13.4%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 63% of the fair market value of debt investments (comparable to the prior quarter) and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 2.8 years.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we deployed approximately $32.6 million into 20 investments(1) at a weighted average current yield of 11.4%.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we monetized, in part or in full, 37 investments for approximately $37.0 million(2), at a weighted average current yield of 11.0%. Monetizations include $23.8 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 11.7%. Sales aggregated to $13.2 million at a weighted average current yield of 9.7%.      

Financial Review
Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $9.3 million, or $1.22 per share. Net expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were approximately $6.2 million, or $0.82 per share.

Net realized and unrealized gains for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were approximately $4.7 million, or $0.62 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2023, cash and money market securities totaled approximately $2.8 million, and availability on the Company’s undrawn revolving line of credit totaled $25.0 million.

As of September 30, 2023, total debt outstanding (par value) was $143.1 million, comprised of 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM), 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), and 8.75% senior notes due September 2028 (NASDAQ: GECCZ).

Distributions
The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The fourth quarter distribution will be payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

The distribution equates to a 15.8% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on November 1, 2023 of $8.88 and a 10.9% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s September 30, 2023 NAV of $12.88 per share.

Conference Call and Webcast
GECC will discuss these results in a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details  
Date/Time: Thursday, November 2, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. ET
 
Participant Dial-In Numbers:  
(United States): 877-407-0789
(International): 201-689-8562
 

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode “GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website here after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the “News & Events” section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link here.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:
(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income.
     Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
(2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities).
     Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations        
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

  September 30, 2023
 		  December 31, 2022
  
Assets                
Investments                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$190,584 and $183,061, respectively)		 $ 187,670     $ 171,743    
Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost
of $1,035 and $76,140, respectively)		   1,035       76,127    
Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $13,425 and $13,433,
respectively)		   1,472       1,304    
Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $46,300 and $54,684,
respectively)		   46,233       51,910    
Total investments   236,410       301,084    
                 
Cash and cash equivalents   1,780       587    
Receivable for investments sold   3,984       396    
Interest receivable   2,698       3,090    
Dividends receivable   1,099       1,440    
Due from portfolio company   47       1    
Deferred financing costs   106       226    
Prepaid expenses and other assets   207       3,288    
Total assets $ 246,331     $ 310,112    
                 
Liabilities                
Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $3,145 and $2,781, respectively) $ 139,965     $ 143,152    
Revolving credit facility   -       10,000    
Payable for investments purchased   4,391       70,022    
Interest payable   56       42    
Accrued incentive fees payable   1,879       565    
Due to affiliates   1,206       1,042    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   885       480    
Total liabilities $ 148,382     $ 225,303    
                 
Commitments and contingencies $ -     $ -    
                 
Net Assets                
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 7,601,958
shares issued and outstanding and 7,601,958 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively)		 $ 76     $ 76    
Additional paid-in capital   284,107       284,107    
Accumulated losses   (186,234 )     (199,374 )  
Total net assets $ 97,949     $ 84,809    
Total liabilities and net assets $ 246,331     $ 310,112    
Net asset value per share $ 12.88     $ 11.16    
 

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
  
Investment Income:                                  
Interest income from:                                  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $ 6,357     $ 4,221     $ 17,669     $ 10,496    
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)     552       259       1,591       728    
Affiliated investments     33       25       95       68    
Affiliated investments (PIK)     -       -       -       58    
Controlled investments     650       485       1,715       1,415    
Controlled investments (PIK)     -       -       233       -    
Total interest income     7,592       4,990       21,303       12,765    
Dividend income from:                                  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     254       340       899       1,297    
Controlled investments     525       400       1,841       2,099    
Total dividend income     779       740       2,740       3,396    
Other income from:                                  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     905       303       2,620       943    
Total other income     905       303       2,620       943    
Total investment income   $ 9,276     $ 6,033     $ 26,663     $ 17,104    
                                   
Expenses:                                  
Management fees   $ 899     $ 804     $ 2,652     $ 2,355    
Incentive fees     763       -       2,315       -    
Administration fees     420       221       1,056       704    
Custody fees     19       13       62       41    
Directors’ fees     51       49       156       156    
Professional services     422       878       1,392       1,669    
Interest expense     3,344       2,671       8,934       8,008    
Other expenses     267       313       770       698    
Total expenses   $ 6,185     $ 4,949     $ 17,337     $ 13,631    
Incentive fee waiver     -       -       -       (4,854 )  
Net expenses     6,185       4,949     $ 17,337     $ 8,777    
Net investment income before taxes   $ 3,091     $ 1,084     $ 9,326     $ 8,327    
Excise tax   $ 39     $ 22     $ 67     $ 123    
Net investment income   $ 3,052     $ 1,062     $ 9,259     $ 8,204    
                                   
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):                                  
Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:                                  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $ 1,637     $ 1,171     $ 4,024     $ (17,729 )  
Affiliated investments     -       -       -       (110,784 )  
Controlled investments     (3,461 )     -       (3,461 )     -    
Total net realized gain (loss)     (1,824 )     1,171       563       (128,513 )  
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:                          
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     2,581       163       8,416       5,274    
Affiliated investments     25       5       177       108,325    
Controlled investments     3,926       (1,070 )     2,707       (1,586 )  
Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)     6,532       (902 )     11,300       112,013    
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)   $ 4,708     $ 269     $ 11,863     $ (16,500 )  
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $ 7,760     $ 1,331     $ 21,122     $ (8,296 )  
                           
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): (1) $ 0.40     $ 0.14     $ 1.22     $ 1.42    
Earnings per share (basic and diluted): (1) $ 1.02     $ 0.18     $ 2.77     $ (1.43 )  
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): (1)   7,601,958       7,601,958       7,601,958       5,796,255    
 
(1)    Weighted average shares outstanding and per share amounts have been adjusted for the periods shown to reflect the six-for-one reverse
         stock split effected on February 28, 2022 on a retroactive basis.


Primary Logo

