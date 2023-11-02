Bombardier Reports Impressive Growth in Revenues and Operating Profitability in Third Quarter 2023, on Top of Solid Cash Generation and Book-to-Bill

The company remains on track toward full-year guidance ( 1) .

Third quarter 2023 revenues grew to $1.9 billion, an impressive 28% year-over-year increase, driven by higher deliveries and continued momentum in aftermarket business that generated $414 million in revenue for the quarter, an 11% year-over-year increase.

Year-over-year operating profitability for the quarter rose on favorable margin performance and higher aftermarket contributions, with adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) increasing by 36% to $285 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin ( 3 ) of 15.4%. Third quarter 2023 reported EBIT reached $197 million.

Increased adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) drove positive free cash flow ( 2 ) generation of $80 million. Available liquidity ( 2 ) stood strong at $1.2 billion. Reported cash flows from operating activities for the quarter were $179 million and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets for the quarter were $99 million. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2023 were $1.0 billion.

Third quarter 2023 ended with a backlog(4) of $14.7 billion, unit book-to-bill(5) of 1.1 reflecting healthy demand environment.



All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (BBD.B TO) today reported solid financial results for the third quarter 2023, reflecting continued progress towards reaching its 2023 targets(1) on all guided metrics.

“Bombardier’s third quarter results are nothing short of impressive, whether you look at margins, cash generation, overall revenues, order activity and more,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier.

“When we reshaped Bombardier, we set out to build a resilient business that performs in any marketplace. Today, our results demonstrate we are there,” added Martel. “Quarter after quarter, Bombardier has delivered convincing results and we are well on our way to meet 2023 deliveries target and further increase delivery output in the future.”

Strong deliveries and aftermarket growth drive remarkable revenue growth

Bombardier reported a revenue of $1.9 billion in the third quarter 2023, an impressive 28% year-over-year increase, fueled primarily by strong aircraft sales and aftermarket growth. The company delivered 31 aircraft in the third quarter 2023, up six aircraft compared to the same quarter last year, bringing it to a total of 82 deliveries for the year. This included the delivery of the 150th Global 7500 aircraft, the industry flagship that continues to impress and contribute to improved margins for the company. The backlog(4) remains strong at $14.7 billion, and the continued healthy demand resulted in a unit book-to-bill(5) of 1.1 for the quarter. Overall, the company is on track to reach its guidance(1) on deliveries for the year.

Revenues from Bombardier’s aftermarket business continued on their positive trajectory in the third quarter 2023 and grew 11% year-over-year to $414 million. The company has been reaping benefits from the significant expansion of its service centre footprint in 2022 and remains focused on increasing its share of this growing market.

Increased operating profitability and solid cash flow

In terms of profitability, total adjusted EBITDA(2) for the quarter reached $285 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin(3) of 15.4% and an impressive 100 basis points margin expansion over the same quarter last year. This growth continues to be underpinned by improving operating margins, including diligent cost management, and growing the aftermarket business.

Adjusted EBIT(2) totaled $193 million, a 54% year-over-year increase. Adjusted net income(2) has also significantly improved to a gain of $80 million compared with a loss of $2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS(3) came in at $0.73 for the quarter, an improvement compared with a $0.10 loss in the same quarter last year.

The 36% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA(2) on the back of more deliveries in the third quarter 2023 and a growing aftermarket also contributed to $80 million in free cash flow(2)(6) the company generated in this quarter, in line with expectations(1) to reach more than $250 million by the end of 2023.

(1) Forward-looking statement. See the forward-looking statements disclaimer herein and see the forward-looking statements assumptions on which the 2023 guidance is based in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 for further details on our 2023 guidance. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation’s financial report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q3-2023 MD&A), for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q3-2023 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (4) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services. (5) Defined as net new aircraft orders in units over aircraft deliveries in units. (6) Only from continuing operations.

SELECTED RESULTS

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended September 30 2023 2022 Variance Revenues $ 1,856 $ 1,455 28 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 285 $ 210 36 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 15.4 % 14.4 % 100 bps Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 193 $ 125 54 % Adjusted EBIT margin(2) 10.4 % 8.6 % 180 bps EBIT $ 197 $ 145 36 % EBIT margin(3) 10.6 % 10.0 % 60 bps Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (37 ) $ 27 nmf Net income (loss) $ (37 ) $ 27 nmf Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.67 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(1) $ 80 $ (2 ) nmf Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(2) $ 0.73 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.83 Cash flows from operating activities(4) $ 179 $ 122 $ 57 Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(4) $ 99 $ 70 $ 29 Free cash flow(1)(4) $ 80 $ 52 $ 28 As at September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Variance Cash and cash equivalents $ 987 $ 1,291 (24 )% Available liquidity(1) $ 1,249 $ 1,499 (17 )% Order backlog (in billions of dollars)(5) $ 14.7 $ 14.8 (1 )%





bps: basis points nmf: information not meaningful (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q3-2023 MD&A, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q3-2023 MD&A, for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release for definitions of these metrics and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of the Q3-2023 MD&A. (4) Only from continuing operations. (5) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services.



About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Challenger and Learjet are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

The Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available at ir.bombardier.com.

