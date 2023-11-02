Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Signed agreement with Clearway Group to commit to invest in the 452 MW Texas Solar Nova solar projects

Received enhanced offer from Clearway Group to invest in Dan's Mountain Wind

Received offer from Clearway Group to invest in 572 MW of solar plus storage projects

Entered into new Resource Adequacy contracts for Marsh Landing and El Segundo

Reiterating 2023 financial guidance range and initiating 2024 financial guidance

Increasing the quarterly dividend by 2% to $0.3964 per share in the fourth quarter of 20 2 3, or $1.5856 per share annualized. Achieved 8% dividend per share growth in 2023

Continue to target annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today reported third quarter 2023 financial results, including Net Income of $15 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $323 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $287 million, and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) of $156 million.

"Clearway continues to expect 2023 full year results to be within the revised guidance range and has made further progress on executing toward its long-term objective to deliver at the upper range of its dividend growth target through 2026 without external debt or equity. With the commitment to invest in the Texas Solar Nova projects and the recent projects offered to CWEN, we now have full visibility into the deployment of the excess Thermal proceeds through commitments or offers. Importantly, the recent commitment and offers from our sponsor are at attractive economics and reflect the ability of the Clearway enterprise to adapt to the current capital markets environment,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have a sponsor who’s aligned with our disciplined capital allocation criteria. I remain confident that in partnership with our Board and sponsor, we can allocate capital to both drive CAFD per share growth and create long-term value creation for our investors.”

Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution used in this press release are non-GAAP measures and are explained in greater detail under “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Segment Results

Table 1: Net Income/(Loss)

($ millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/23 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Conventional 38 41 99 121 Renewables 62 62 112 26 Thermal — — — 17 Corporate (85 ) (41 ) (152 ) 950 Net Income/(Loss) $ 15 $ 62 $ 59 $ 1,114



Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA

($ millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/23 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Conventional 84 94 236 277 Renewables 246 236 645 675 Thermal — — — 23 Corporate (7 ) (8 ) (24 ) (27 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 323 $ 322 $ 857 $ 948



Table 3: Cash from Operating Activities and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions) 9/30/23 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Cash from Operating Activities $ 287 $ 328 $ 496 $ 607 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) $ 156 $ 154 $ 289 $ 328



For the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported Net Income of $15 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $323 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $287 million, and CAFD of $156 million. Net Income decreased versus 2022 primarily due to non-cash tax expenses from allocations of taxable earnings and losses from HLBV method accounting. Adjusted EBITDA results in the third quarter were in-line with 2022 as lower renewable production at certain sites and the expiration of certain tolling agreements in the Conventional fleet was offset by the contribution of growth investments. CAFD results in the third quarter of 2023 were in-line with 2022 as lower renewable production at certain sites was offset by the contribution of growth investments.

Operational Performance

Table 4: Selected Operating Results1

(MWh in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/23 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Conventional Equivalent Availability Factor 97.9 % 93.9 % 87.5 % 92.5 % Solar MWh generated/sold 1,822 1,473 4,232 4,071 Wind MWh generated/sold 2,085 1,894 7,262 7,031 Renewables generated/sold2 3,907 3,367 11,494 11,102



In the third quarter of 2023, availability at the Conventional segment was higher than the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to forced outages in 2022. Generation in the Renewables segment during the third quarter of 2023 was 16% higher than the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to the contribution of growth investments.

________________________

1 Excludes equity method investments

2 Generation sold excludes MWh that are reimbursable for economic curtailment







Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 5: Liquidity

($ millions) 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Clearway Energy, Inc. and Clearway Energy LLC, excluding subsidiaries $ 441 $ 536 Subsidiaries 125 121 Restricted Cash: Operating accounts 160 109 Reserves, including debt service, distributions, performance obligations and other reserves 430 230 Total Cash $ 1,156 $ 996 Revolving credit facility availability 489 370 Total Liquidity $ 1,645 $ 1,366



Total liquidity as of September 30, 2023, was $1,645 million, which was $279 million higher than as of December 31, 2022, primarily due to the refinancing of the revolving credit facility which increased its total capacity to $700 million from $495 million and additional project level restricted cash associated with growth investments, partially offset by the execution of growth investments.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's liquidity included $590 million of restricted cash. Restricted cash consists primarily of funds to satisfy the requirements of certain debt arrangements and funds held within the Company's projects that are restricted in their use. As of September 30, 2023, these restricted funds were comprised of $160 million designated to fund operating expenses, approximately $316 million designated for current debt service payments, and $85 million of reserves for debt service, performance obligations and other items including capital expenditures. The remaining $29 million is held in distribution reserve accounts.

Potential future sources of liquidity include excess operating cash flow, availability under the revolving credit facility, asset dispositions, and, subject to market conditions, new corporate debt and equity financings.

Growth Investments and Strategic Announcements

Texas Solar Nova 1 and Texas Solar Nova 2

On August 30, 2023, the Company, through an indirect subsidiary, entered into an agreement to acquire interests in Texas Solar Nova 1 and Texas Solar Nova 2, 452 MW of solar projects under construction in Kent County, Texas, upon the projects meeting certain milestones. Upon achieving commercial operations the projects are underpinned by power purchase agreements with creditworthy counterparties with a weighted average contract duration of approximately 18 years. The Company expects to invest approximately $40 million, subject to closing adjustments. Commercial operations of the facilities and the Company’s investment are expected to occur between the fourth quarter of 2023 and first half of 2024. The Company expects the projects to contribute asset CAFD on a five-year average annual basis of approximately $4 million beginning January 1, 2025.

Enhanced Offer to Invest in Dan's Mountain Wind

On October 16, 2023, Clearway Group provided an updated offer providing the Company the opportunity to own 100% cash equity interest in a 55 MW wind project located in Allegany County, Maryland that is expected to reach commercial operations in the first half of 2025. The potential corporate capital commitment for the investment is expected to be approximately $86 million. The investment is subject to negotiation, both with Clearway Group and the review and approval by the Company’s Independent Directors.

Offer to Invest in 572 MW of Solar Plus Storage Projects

On October 16, 2023, Clearway Group offered the Company opportunities to enter into partnership arrangements to own cash equity interests in 572 MW of solar plus storage projects that are expected to reach commercial operations in 2025. The potential corporate capital commitment for the investments are expected to be approximately $105 million. The investments are subject to negotiation both with Clearway Group, and the review and approval by the Company’s Independent Directors.

Resource Adequacy Agreements

During the third quarter, the Company signed contracts with California Load Serving Entities to sell Resource Adequacy for the following assets:

Marsh Landing: The Company contracted with a load serving entity to sell approximately 400 MW of Resource Adequacy commencing September 2026 and ending December 2027. As of the end of the third quarter, 100% of Marsh Landing's net qualifying capacity is contracted through 2026. 63% of the project’s net qualifying capacity is contracted in 2027 at terms providing for higher project level CAFD in 2027 relative to current run-rate expectations.

El Segundo: The Company contracted with a load serving entity to sell approximately 274 MW of Resource Adequacy commencing August 2026 and ending December 2027. As of the end of the third quarter, 100% of El Segundo's net qualifying capacity is contracted through 2026. Approximately 50% of the project’s net qualifying capacity is contracted in 2027 at terms providing for higher project level CAFD in 2027 relative to current run-rate expectations.

Quarterly Dividend

On November 1, 2023, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Class A and Class C common stock of $0.3964 per share payable on December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

The Company anticipates that a portion of the dividends expected to be paid in 2023 and beyond may be treated as taxable for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The portion of dividends in future years that will be treated as taxable will depend upon a number of factors, including but not limited to, the Company’s overall performance and the gross amount of any dividends made to stockholders in 2023 and beyond.

Seasonality

Clearway Energy, Inc.’s quarterly operating results are impacted by seasonal factors, as well as weather variability which can impact renewable energy resource. Most of the Company's revenues are generated from the months of May through September, as contracted pricing and renewable resources are at their highest levels in the Company’s portfolio. Factors driving the fluctuation in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operating Activities, and CAFD include the following:

Higher summer capacity and energy prices from conventional assets;

Higher solar insolation during the summer months;

Higher wind resources during the spring and summer months;

Debt service payments which are made either quarterly or semi-annually;

Timing of maintenance capital expenditures and the impact of both unforced and forced outages; and

Timing of distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

The Company takes into consideration the timing of these factors to ensure sufficient funds are available for distributions and operating activities on a quarterly basis.

Financial Guidance

The Company is reiterating its 2023 full year CAFD guidance range of $330 million to $360 million.

The Company is initiating 2024 full year CAFD guidance of $395 million. The Company’s 2024 financial guidance factors in the contribution of committed growth investments based on current expected closing timelines. 2024 CAFD guidance does not factor in the timing of when CAFD is realized from new growth investments pursuant to 5-year averages beyond 2024. 2024 financial guidance is based on median renewable energy production estimates for the full year.

Earnings Conference Call

On November 2, 2023, Clearway Energy, Inc. will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results. Investors, the news media and others may access the live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to Clearway Energy, Inc.’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under “Investor Relations.”

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 5,500 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company's over 8,000 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.

CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues Total operating revenues $ 371 $ 340 $ 1,065 $ 922 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations, exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately below 134 98 360 338 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 133 129 389 379 General and administrative 9 8 28 31 Transaction and integration costs 1 — 3 5 Development costs — — — 2 Total operating costs and expenses 277 235 780 755 Gain on sale of business — — — 1,291 Operating Income 94 105 285 1,458 Other Income (Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 11 14 11 28 Other income, net 15 5 32 10 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (2 ) Interest expense (48 ) (49 ) (202 ) (143 ) Total other expense, net (22 ) (30 ) (159 ) (107 ) Income Before Income Taxes 72 75 126 1,351 Income tax expense 57 13 67 237 Net Income 15 62 59 1,114 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 11 30 17 544 Net Income Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. $ 4 $ 32 $ 42 $ 570 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. Class A and Class C Common Stockholders Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35 35 35 35 Weighted average number of Class C common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 82 82 82 82 Earnings Per Weighted Average Class A and Class C Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.28 $ 0.36 $ 4.89 Dividends Per Class A Common Share $ 0.3891 $ 0.3604 $ 1.1454 $ 1.0608 Dividends Per Class C Common Share $ 0.3891 $ 0.3604 $ 1.1454 $ 1.0608





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 15 $ 62 $ 59 $ 1,114 Other Comprehensive Income Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI/OCL, net of income tax expense, of $1, $3, $1 and $6 8 11 8 31 Other comprehensive income 8 11 8 31 Comprehensive Income 23 73 67 1,145 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 17 37 23 563 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. $ 6 $ 36 $ 44 $ 582





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except shares) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 566 $ 657 Restricted cash 590 339 Accounts receivable — trade 196 153 Inventory 55 47 Derivative instruments 51 26 Note receivable — affiliate 215 — Prepayments and other current assets 61 54 Total current assets 1,734 1,276 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,025 7,421 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 373 364 Intangible assets for power purchase agreements, net 2,352 2,488 Other intangible assets, net 72 77 Derivative instruments 132 63 Right-of-use assets, net 569 527 Other non-current assets 113 96 Total other assets 3,611 3,615 Total Assets $ 13,370 $ 12,312 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 522 $ 322 Accounts payable — trade 73 55 Accounts payable — affiliates 72 22 Derivative instruments 54 50 Accrued interest expense 41 54 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82 114 Total current liabilities 844 617 Other Liabilities Long-term debt 6,995 6,491 Deferred income taxes 152 119 Derivative instruments 271 303 Long-term lease liabilities 601 548 Other non-current liabilities 239 201 Total other liabilities 8,258 7,662 Total Liabilities 9,102 8,279 Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 18 7 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D common stock, $0.01 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized (Class A 500,000,000, Class B 500,000,000, Class C 1,000,000,000, Class D 1,000,000,000); 202,075,237 shares issued and outstanding (Class A 34,613,853, Class B 42,738,750, Class C 82,385,884, Class D 42,336,750) at September 30, 2023 and 201,972,813 shares issued and outstanding (Class A 34,613,853, Class B 42,738,750, Class C 82,283,460, Class D 42,336,750) at December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,728 1,761 Retained earnings 370 463 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 9 Noncontrolling interest 2,140 1,792 Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,250 4,026 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 13,370 12,312





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 59 $ 1,114 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (11 ) (28 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 17 25 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 389 379 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 9 10 Amortization of intangibles 139 123 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2 Gain on sale of business — (1,291 ) Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 11 10 Changes in deferred income taxes 49 207 Changes in derivative instruments and amortization of accumulated OCI/OCL (64 ) 77 Cash used in changes in other working capital: Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements (23 ) 24 Changes in other working capital (79 ) (45 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 496 607 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of Drop Down Assets, net of cash acquired 100 (51 ) Acquisition of Capistrano Wind Portfolio, net of cash acquired — (223 ) Increase in note receivable — affiliate (215 ) — Capital expenditures (143 ) (95 ) Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 14 12 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (28 ) — Proceeds from sale of business — 1,457 Other 1 — Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities (271 ) 1,100 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests, net 294 (14 ) Payments of dividends and distributions (231 ) (214 ) Distributions to CEG of escrowed amounts — (64 ) Tax-related distributions (21 ) (8 ) Proceeds from the revolving credit facility — 80 Payments for the revolving credit facility — (325 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 293 219 Payments of debt issuance costs (14 ) (4 ) Payments for long-term debt (384 ) (868 ) Other (2 ) (7 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (65 ) (1,205 ) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 160 502 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 996 654 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,156 $ 1,156





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



(Unaudited) (In millions) Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income Noncontrolling

Interest Total

Stockholders’

Equity Balances at December 31, 2022 $ — $ 1 $ 1,761 $ 463 $ 9 $ 1,792 $ 4,026 Net loss — — — — — (43 ) (43 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax — — — — (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Contributions from CEG, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 30 30 Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 215 215 Transfers of assets under common control — — (52 ) — — 46 (6 ) Non-cash adjustments for change in tax basis — — 9 — — — 9 Stock-based compensation — — 1 — — — 1 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders — — — (44 ) — (32 ) (76 ) Balances at March 31, 2023 — 1 1,719 419 8 2,006 4,153 Net income — — — 38 — 40 78 Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax — — — — 1 2 3 Distributions to CEG, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (4 ) (4 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (5 ) (5 ) Tax-related distributions — — — — — (19 ) (19 ) Stock-based compensation — — (1 ) — — — (1 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders — — — (45 ) — (32 ) (77 ) Other — — — — — (1 ) (1 ) Balances at June 30, 2023 — 1 1,718 412 9 1,987 4,127 Net income — — — 4 — 6 10 Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax — — — — 2 6 8 Distributions to CEG, cash — — — — — (1 ) (1 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 12 12 Distributions to noncontrolling interests, non-cash — — — — — (7 ) (7 ) Tax-related distributions — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) Transfer of assets under common control — — — — — 171 171 Non-cash adjustments for change in tax basis — — 8 — — — 8 Stock-based compensation — — 2 (1 ) — — 1 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders — — — (45 ) — (33 ) (78 ) Other — — — — — 1 1 Balances at September 30, 2023 $ — $ 1 $ 1,728 $ 370 $ 11 $ 2,140 $ 4,250





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



(Unaudited) (In millions) Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital (Accumulated Deficit) Retained Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive (Loss) Income Noncontrolling

Interest Total

Stockholders’

Equity Balances at December 31, 2021 $ — $ 1 $ 1,872 $ (33 ) $ (6 ) $ 1,466 $ 3,300 Net loss — — — (32 ) — (67 ) (99 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax — — — — 6 8 14 Distributions to CEG, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (3 ) (3 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 28 28 Transfers of assets under common control — — (12 ) — — (25 ) (37 ) Non-cash adjustments for change in tax basis — — 8 — — — 8 Stock based compensation — — (2 ) — — — (2 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders — — (40 ) — — (30 ) (70 ) Balances at March 31, 2022 — 1 1,826 (65 ) — 1,377 3,139 Net income — — — 570 — 575 1,145 Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax — — — — 2 4 6 Distributions to CEG, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (20 ) (20 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (10 ) (10 ) Non-cash adjustments for change in tax basis — — (1 ) — — — (1 ) Stock based compensation — — 1 — — — 1 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders — — (41 ) — — (30 ) (71 ) Balances at June 30, 2022 $ — $ 1 $ 1,785 $ 505 $ 2 $ 1,896 $ 4,189 Net income — — — 32 — 27 59 Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax — — — — 4 7 11 Distributions to CEG, non-cash — — — — — (4 ) (4 ) Contributions from CEG, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 7 7 Tax-related distributions — — — — — (8 ) (8 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (14 ) (14 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1 (1 ) — — — Capistrano Wind Portfolio Acquisition — — — — 4 7 11 Kawailoa Sale to Clearway Renew LLC — — — — — (69 ) (69 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders — — — (42 ) — (31 ) (73 ) Balances at September 30, 2022 $ — $ 1 $ 1,786 $ 494 $ 10 $ 1,818 $ 4,109







Appendix Table A-1: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 38 $ 62 $ — $ (85 ) $ 15 Plus: Income Tax Expense — — — 57 57 Interest Expense, net 7 8 — 19 34 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 33 100 — — 133 Contract Amortization 5 42 — — 47 Mark to Market (MtM) (Gain)/Loss on economic hedges (3 ) 21 — — 18 Transaction and integration costs — — — 1 1 Other non-recurring 1 — — — 1 Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 3 13 — — 16 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84 $ 246 $ — $ (7 ) $ 323



Appendix Table A-2: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 41 $ 62 $ — $ (41 ) $ 62 Plus: Income Tax Expense — — — 13 13 Interest Expense, net 11 14 — 20 45 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 33 96 — — 129 Contract Amortization 6 36 — — 42 Mark to Market (MtM) (Gain)/Loss on economic hedges — 17 — — 17 Other non-recurring — 1 — — 1 Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 3 10 — — 13 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94 $ 236 $ — $ (8 ) $ 322



Appendix Table A-3: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 99 $ 112 $ — $ (152 ) $ 59 Plus: Income Tax Expense — — — 67 67 Interest Expense, net 24 91 — 55 170 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 98 291 — — 389 Contract Amortization 16 125 — — 141 Mark to Market (MtM) (Gain)/Loss on economic hedges (3 ) (24 ) — — (27 ) Transaction and Integration costs — — — 3 3 Other Non-recurring (7 ) 5 — — (2 ) Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 9 45 — — 54 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 3 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 236 $ 645 $ — $ (24 ) $ 857



Appendix Table A-4: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 121 $ 26 $ 17 $ 950 $ 1,114 Plus: Income Tax Expense — — — 237 237 Interest Expense, net 29 32 6 70 137 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 99 280 — — 379 Contract Amortization 18 107 — — 125 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — 2 — — 2 Mark to Market (MtM) (Gain)/Loss on economic hedges — 195 — — 195 Transaction and Integration costs — — — 5 5 Other Non-recurring 1 1 — (1,291 ) (1,289 ) Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 9 32 — — 41 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 277 $ 675 $ 23 $ (27 ) $ 948



Appendix Table A-5: Cash Available for Distribution Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Cash Available for Distribution and provides a reconciliation to Cash from Operating Activities:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/23 9/30/22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 323 $ 322 $ 857 $ 948 Cash interest paid (89 ) (95 ) (237 ) (254 ) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements 33 98 (23 ) 24 Adjustments to reflect sale-type leases and payments for lease expenses 2 1 5 4 Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (28 ) (28 ) (64 ) (69 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 6 8 17 25 Changes in working capital and other 40 22 (59 ) (71 ) Cash from Operating Activities 287 328 496 607 Changes in working capital and other (40 ) (22 ) 59 71 Development Expenses3 — — — 2 Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 4 6 14 12 Net contributions (to)/from non-controlling interest4 (8 ) (12 ) (28 ) (32 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (9 ) (4 ) (22 ) (16 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness5 (78 ) (147 ) (230 ) (321 ) Cash Available for Distribution before Adjustments $ 156 $ 149 $ 289 $ 323 2022 Net Impact of Capistrano given timing of project debt service — 5 — 5 Cash Available for Distribution6 $ 156 $ 154 $ 289 $ 328



________________________

3 Primarily related to Thermal Development Expenses

4 2023 excludes $250 million of net contributions related to the funding of Rosamond Central Battery Storage, Waiawa, and Daggett; 2022 excludes $50 million of contributions related to the funding of Mesquite Sky, Black Rock, and Mililani and $2 million of distributions related to release of inverter reserves at Agua Caliente

5 2023 excludes $130 million for the repayment of construction loans in connection with Waiawa and Daggett, and $24 million for the repayment of balloon at Walnut Creek Holdings; 2022 excludes $660 million for the repayment of the Bridge Loan Facility and revolver payments, $186 million for the refinancing of Tapestry Wind, Laredo Ridge, and Viento, and $27 million for the repayment of bridge loans in connection with Mililani

6 Excludes income tax payments related to Thermal sale







Appendix Table A-6: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity in 2023:

Nine Months

Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/23 Sources: Net cash provided by operating activities 496 Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests, net 294 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 293 Acquisition of Drop Down Assets, net of cash acquired 100 Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 14 Uses: Payments for long-term debt (384 ) Payments of dividends and distributions (231 ) Increase in note receivable — affiliate (215 ) Capital expenditures (143 ) Other net cash outflows (64 ) Change in total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 160



Appendix Table A-7: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution Guidance



($ in millions) 2023 Full Year

Guidance 2024 Full Year

Guidance Net Income 95 - 120 90 Income Tax Expense 20 - 25 20 Interest Expense, net 300 330 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 620 680 Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 50 50 Non-Cash Equity Compensation 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA 1,090 - 1,120 1,175 Cash interest paid (300 ) (310 ) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements (32 ) (5 ) Adjustments to reflect sale-type leases and payments for lease expenses 10 10 Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (85 ) (85 ) Cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates7 45 45 Cash from Operating Activities 728 - 758 830 Net distributions to non-controlling interest8 (60 ) (100 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (35 ) (40 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness9 (303 ) (295 ) Cash Available for Distribution10 330 - 360 395



Appendix Table A-8: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution Growth Projects

($ in millions) Texas Solar Nova 1&2

5 Year Ave. 2025-2029 Net Income — Interest Expense, net 9 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 16 Adjusted EBITDA 25 Cash interest paid (9 ) Cash from Operating Activities 16 Net distributions (to)/from non-controlling interest (5 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness (7 ) Estimated Cash Available for Distribution 4



________________________

7 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment on Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities

8 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity partners

9 2023 excludes balloon maturity payments; 2024 maturities assumed to be refinanced

10 Excludes income tax payments related to Thermal sale







Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that Clearway Energy’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because Clearway Energy considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt and equity holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than Clearway Energy does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of Clearway Energy’s business. Clearway Energy compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for mark-to-market gains or losses, non-cash equity compensation expense, asset write offs and impairments; and factors which we do not consider indicative of future operating performance such as transition and integration related costs. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons Clearway Energy considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future Clearway Energy may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. This measure is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Additionally, Management believes that investors commonly adjust EBITDA information to eliminate the effect of restructuring and other expenses, which vary widely from company to company and impair comparability. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, non-cash equity compensation expense, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends.

In summary, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

Cash Available for Distribution

A non-GAAP measure, Cash Available for Distribution is defined as of September 30, 2023 as Adjusted EBITDA plus cash distributions/return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates, cash receipts from notes receivable, cash distributions from noncontrolling interests, adjustments to reflect sales-type lease cash payments and payments for lease expenses, less cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, maintenance capital expenditures, pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates, cash interest paid, income taxes paid, principal amortization of indebtedness, changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments, and adjusted for development expenses. Management believes CAFD is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors.

We believe CAFD is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CAFD is cash provided by operating activities.

However, CAFD has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include changes in operating assets and liabilities and excludes the effect of certain other cash flow items, all of which could have a material effect on our financial condition and results from operations. CAFD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to cash provided by operating activities or any other performance or liquidity measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. In addition, our calculations of CAFD are not necessarily comparable to CAFD as calculated by other companies. Investors should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including cash provided by operating activities.