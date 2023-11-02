A Place for Mom State of Caregiving Survey Reveals Crisis for Families Caring for Aging Parents in America

Physical, Mental, and Financial Well-Being of 41 Million U.S. Family Caregivers Caring for Senior Loved Ones at Risk

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As November is recognized as National Family Caregivers Month, A Place for Mom (APFM) , the trusted advisory service and leading online platform for caregivers seeking senior care options, has released the findings of its 2023 State of Caregiving in the U.S. Survey. In an effort to draw attention to the challenges faced by the 41 million family caregivers in the country, the survey results reveal new and important information about the increasing obstacles caregivers are overcoming, highlighting the pressing need for more support and resources.



According to the 2023 State of Caregiving Survey from A Place for Mom, 82% of caregivers reported their physical, mental, and financial well-being is at risk, with a large majority putting their parents’ needs above their own. The finding points to an acute caregiving crisis for families caring for aging parents across the country. A staggering 96% of family caregivers feel emotionally drained from the day-to-day challenges of caregiving. And 75% who were employed prior to assuming the caregiver role said they have less time to focus on work or have had to quit their jobs altogether to provide care.

“The 2023 State of Caregiving Survey results point to the hard truths that many caregivers face while caring for their aging parents,” said Tatyana Zlotsky, President at A Place for Mom. “Caregivers don’t need to suffer in silence and there are many options that can help them navigate the process. We want to bring awareness to this important issue and ensure that caregivers are aware of resources available to support them as they navigate this complex journey.”

Highlights from the 2023 State of Caregiving Survey:*

The Senior Care Dilemma

Three out of four people surveyed (76%) were not fully prepared to take on the role of caregiver for their aging parent(s)

82% have had to make sacrifices to provide adequate care, putting their own needs behind their parents’ needs, including 39% who have let their own mental health suffer

And 75% who were employed prior to assuming the caregiver role said they have less time to focus on work or have had to quit their jobs altogether to provide care

Despite these personal and professional sacrifices, 68% still feel they cannot always provide the necessary and adequate care

Family Caregivers in Crisis

An overwhelming 96% of caregivers feel emotionally drained from balancing the importance of caregiving with the realities of the day-to-day challenges, and more than half (54%) feel emotionally drained often or all the time

61% face the double challenge of caring for their parent or in-law while managing the needs of their children or grandchildren

While 77% need help from a professional caregiver (at home or in a senior living community), just 27% currently have this professional support

More than 4 in 5 caregivers (84%) find aspects of caregiving and future care planning difficult to navigate, especially understanding the different care options and what is best for their loved one (44%)

Time to Prepare for Future Care

Having a greater understanding of the challenges associated with caregiving spurs most caregivers (77%) to proactively take steps to prepare for their own future needs as they age



“It’s clear that when families lack the necessary resources to make sure their aging loved ones are safe and well cared for, it can take a tremendous toll on their own personal welfare,” said Sue Johansen, Executive Vice President, Community Network at A Place for Mom. “A Place for Mom provides a critical service to help family caregivers understand and navigate the complexity of finding the right senior solution.”

A Place for Mom offers a 24/7 caregiver hotline to provide personalized support and help families weigh their options. Its vast network, with over 18,000 senior living communities and home care providers, enables its experts to match each family with the right options based on their unique needs. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com .

*A Place for Mom commissioned a nationwide online survey conducted by Wakefield Research from September 22 – October 5, 2023. Over 1,000 self-described caregivers participated in the survey, providing valuable insights into the difficulties faced by family caregivers.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation’s leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom has a mission to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom’s service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and home care providers in its network. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.

Contact info:

Shari Joseph

A Place for Mom

shari.joseph@aplaceformom.com