David Harris Jr. Appointed as Global Warming Solutions' Spokesperson to Power the Planet's Transition to Clean Energy
Temecula, CA , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO), a worldwide developer of green technologies to mitigate climate change, today announced that entrepreneur, author, and conservative commentator David Harris Jr. will serve as the company’s new spokesperson, effective immediately.
In this role, Mr. Harris will promote GWSO's 3-in-1 sodium battery designed as a sustainable alternative to high-polluting lithium-ion batteries. He will share the company’s mission to accelerate the worldwide adoption of clean power solutions through traditional and social media appearances, public speaking engagements, and other outreach.
“David is a strong patriot who passionately advocates for responsible stewardship of our planet and its resources. His message of balancing environmental protection with economic progress and individual liberty perfectly aligns with GWSO’s vision,” said GWSO CEO Michael Pollastro. “We’re thrilled to partner with such an engaging communicator to spread awareness of our groundbreaking battery technology and its potential to reduce carbon emissions globally.”
As an entrepreneur and best-selling author, Mr. Harris uses his platform to foster understanding across political divides. He said, "GWSO‘a EcoHydrogen technology represents an innovative free market solution that supports both climate action and American energy independence. I look forward to sharing their story and moving the conversation forward in a constructive manner.”
Michael Pollastro
Chief Executive Officer
Global Warming Solutions Inc.
mpollastro@gwsogroup.com
About Global Warming Solutions Inc.
Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
