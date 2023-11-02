Submit Release
Landsea Homes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share
  • Pretax income of $12.5 million
  • Total revenue of $277.3 million
  • Adjusted Net Income of $11.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share
  • Net new home orders of 486, an 89% year-over-year increase
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million
  • Book value per share of $17.28
  • Repurchased 1,392,000 shares of common stock for $13.7 million

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $12.5 million, and net income of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per share. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $25.3 million with net income of $20.0 million, or $0.49 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.7 million or $0.30 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $27.6 million, or $0.69 per share.

Management Commentary

“The new home market continued to show impressive resiliency in the face of rising mortgage rates in the third quarter of 2023, thanks to a motivated buyer population and a lack of existing home supply,” said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with this quarter’s results and feel we are in a great position to end 2023 on a strong note. Net new orders for the quarter increased 89% year-over-year on a sales pace of 2.7 homes per community per month, as we saw an improvement in both gross order activity and cancellations. We also saw a significant improvement in building conditions in the third quarter, which led to better cycle times and an easing of cost pressures. We believe the gains we’ve made on this front are sustainable and expect our cycle times to return to pre-Covid levels in the new year.”

Mr. Ho continued, “We believe that it is important to continue balancing our investments in the business with shareholder-friendly actions that reflect the strength of our business and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value. To that end, our board has approved a $20 million share repurchase authorization, which we plan to deploy over the next twelve months. We believe our stock is undervalued at its current share price and look forward to buying our shares at a meaningful discount to book value and boosting our earnings per share through this repurchase program. This quarter we repurchased 1.4 million shares for $13.7 million, bringing our year-to date repurchases to 2.4 million shares for $21.2 million.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “We believe that our High-Performance Homes series gives us a distinct advantage over the competition, particularly with the large and growing Millennial buyer segment. We are also confident in our leadership team’s ability to execute well and compete in a high interest rate environment. As a result, we remain very optimistic about the future of Landsea Homes.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $277.3 million in the third quarter, down 17.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a 17.5% decrease in homes closed and a 4.2% decrease in average sales price.

New homes delivered totaled 448 homes at an average sales price of $576,000 compared to 543 homes delivered at an average sales price of $601,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 486 homes with a dollar value of $285.0 million, an average sales price of $587,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.7 sales per active community. This compares to 257 homes with a dollar value of $165.5 million, an average sales price of $644,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 1.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9.0% as compared to 11.0% in the prior quarter and 37.8% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 760 homes with a dollar value of $482.7 million and an average sales price of $635,000 at September 30, 2023. This compares to 1,285 homes with a dollar value of $741.1 million and an average sales price of $577,000 at September 30, 2022.

Total lots owned or controlled at September 30, 2023, were 11,203 compared to 12,410 at September 30, 2022. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the third quarter of 2023 versus 45% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 18.7% compared to 20.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 24.0% compared to 27.2% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $8.6 million compared to $20.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.7 million compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.22 compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.30 compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $28.7 million compared to $47.4 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $389.4 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $144.4 million and $245.0 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $552.4 million compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.1% at September 30, 2023, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 32.5% at September 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,900 to 2,100
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $550,000 to $560,000
  • Home sales gross margin to be approximately 18%

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;
  • our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;
  • changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;
  • our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;
  • the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;
  • our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;
  • our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;
  • the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Purchases of common stock pursuant to this authority may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (dollars in thousands)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,491   $ 123,634
Cash held in escrow   10,956     17,101
Real estate inventories   1,155,661     1,093,369
Due from affiliates   4,232     3,744
Goodwill   68,639     68,639
Other assets   104,108     134,009
Total assets $ 1,477,087   $ 1,440,496
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 72,287   $ 74,445
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   150,079     149,426
Due to affiliates   881     884
Line of credit facility, net   317,010     505,422
Senior notes, net   235,383    
Total liabilities   775,640     730,177
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,382,453 issued and 37,795,191 outstanding as of September 30, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022   4     4
Additional paid-in capital   477,837     497,598
Retained earnings   175,109     158,348
Total stockholders’ equity   652,950     655,950
Noncontrolling interests   48,497     54,369
Total equity   701,447     710,319
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,477,087   $ 1,440,496


Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue              
Home sales $ 258,062   $ 326,496     $ 790,199   $ 975,269  
Lot sales and other   19,286     9,089       22,133     45,222  
Total revenues   277,348     335,585       812,332     1,020,491  
               
Cost of sales              
Home sales   209,753     258,362       647,642     770,220  
Lot sales and other   13,309     10,737       15,770     40,546  
Total cost of sales   223,062     269,099       663,412     810,766  
               
Gross margin              
Home sales   48,309     68,134       142,557     205,049  
Lot sales and other   5,977     (1,648 )     6,363     4,676  
Total gross margin   54,286     66,486       148,920     209,725  
               
Sales and marketing expenses   16,930     21,063       51,672     64,366  
General and administrative expenses   25,463     21,111       74,223     70,734  
Total operating expenses   42,393     42,174       125,895     135,100  
               
Income from operations   11,893     24,312       23,025     74,625  
               
Other income (loss), net   656     990       2,770     (654 )
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability                 (7,315 )
Pretax income   12,549     25,302       25,795     66,656  
               
Provision for income taxes   3,066     4,021       6,323     17,460  
               
Net income   9,483     21,281       19,472     49,196  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   887     1,311       2,711     1,226  
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,596   $ 19,970     $ 16,761   $ 47,970  
               
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.22   $ 0.49     $ 0.43   $ 1.10  
Diluted $ 0.22   $ 0.49     $ 0.42   $ 1.09  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   38,336,100     39,935,152       39,402,507     42,768,269  
Diluted   38,440,392     40,097,269       39,549,035     42,943,871  


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

  Three Months Ended September 30,  
  2023   2022   % Change  
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes     Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)  
Arizona 115   $ 50,314   $ 438   154   $ 69,690   $ 453   (25 )%   (28 )%   (3 )%
California 115     103,982     904   128     118,978     930   (10 )%   (13 )%   (3 )%
Florida 218     103,766     476   243     103,086     424   (10 )%   1 %   12 %
Metro New York       N/A   11     28,132     2,557   N/A     N/A   N/A
Texas       N/A   7     6,610     944   N/A     N/A   N/A
Total 448   $ 258,062   $ 576   543   $ 326,496   $ 601   (17 )%   (21 )%   (4 )%


  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2023   2022   % Change  
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes     Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)  
Arizona 445   $ 193,438   $ 435   451   $ 200,881   $ 445   (1 )%   (4 )%   (2 )%
California 315     270,756     860   389     342,217     880   (19 )%   (21 )%   (2 )%
Florida 694     320,162     461   766     318,711     416   (9 )%   %   11 %
Metro New York 1     1,649     1,649   43     95,758     2,227   (98 )%   (98 )%   (26 )%
Texas 4     4,194     1,049   18     17,702     983   (78 )%   (76 )%   7 %
Total 1,459   $ 790,199   $ 542   1,667   $ 975,269   $ 585   (12 )%   (19 )%   (7 )%


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 136 $ 59,444 $ 437 2.7   38 $ 15,397 $ 405 0.8   258 % 286 % 8 % 238 %
California 140   128,352   917 4.1   68   56,460   830 1.8   106 % 127 % 10 % 128 %
Florida 210   97,245   463 2.3   134   70,973   530 1.8   57 % 37 % (13 %) 28 %
Metro New York   N/A   7   13,472   1,925 2.3   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas   N/A   10   9,172   917 1.7   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total 486   285,041 $ 587 2.7   257   165,474 $ 644 1.5   89 % 72 % (9 )% 80 %


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 474 $ 201,452 $ 425 3.2   310 $ 154,420 $ 498 2.6   53 % 30 % (15 )% 23 %
California 520   446,045   858 4.9   357   330,705   926 3.4   46 % 35 % (7 )% 44 %
Florida 551   240,269   436 2.1   728   350,029   481 3.0   (24 )% (31 )% (9 )% (30 )%
Metro New York   N/A   20   50,662   2,533 2.2   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 4   4,194   1,049 1.5   17   16,268   957 0.8   (76 )% (74 )% 10 % 88 %
Total 1,549 $ 891,960 $ 576 3.0   1,432 $ 902,084 $ 630 2.9   8 % (1 )% (9 )% 3 %


Average Selling Communities

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023 2022 % Change   2023 2022 % Change
Arizona   17.0 16.3 4 %   16.7 13.1 27 %
California   11.3 12.3 (8 )%   11.8 11.7 1 %
Florida   31.0 25.3 23 %   29.5 26.9 10 %
Metro New York   1.0 (100 )%   1.0 (100 )%
Texas   2.0 (100 )%   0.3 2.3 (87 )%
Total   59.3 57.0 4 %   58.3 55.0 6 %


Backlog

  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 134   $ 58,000   $ 433   281   $ 134,771   $ 480   (52 )%   (57 )%   (10 )%
California 284     253,735     893   224     214,864     959   27 %   18 %   (7 )%
Florida 342     171,004     500   767     374,953     489   (55 )%   (54 )%   2 %
Metro New York       N/A   2     5,591     2,796   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas       N/A   11     10,914     992   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 760   $ 482,739   $ 635   1,285   $ 741,093   $ 577   (41 )%   (35 )%   10 %


Lots Owned or Controlled

  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022    
  Lots Owned   Lots Controlled   Total   Lots Owned   Lots Controlled   Total   % Change
Arizona 1,833   1,534   3,367   2,302   2,191   4,493   (25 )%
California 718   1,415   2,133   628   1,948   2,576   (17 )%
Florida 2,388   1,606   3,994   2,420   1,978   4,398   (9 )%
Metro New York 2     2   7     7   (71 )%
Texas 130   1,577   1,707   18   918   936   82 %
Total 5,071   6,132   11,203   5,375   7,035   12,410   (10 )%


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2023   %   2022   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 258,062   100.0 %   $ 326,496   100.0 %
Cost of home sales   209,753   81.3 %     258,362   79.1 %
Home sales gross margin   48,309   18.7 %     68,134   20.9 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   9,713   3.8 %     10,138   3.1 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairment     %       %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment   58,022   22.5 %     78,272   24.0 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   3,865   1.5 %     10,612   3.3 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 61,887   24.0 %   $ 88,884   27.2 %


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   %   2022   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 790,199   100.0 %   $ 975,269   100.0 %
Cost of home sales   647,642   82.0 %     770,220   79.0 %
Home sales gross margin   142,557   18.0 %     205,049   21.0 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   21,531   2.7 %     31,224   3.2 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairment   4,700   0.6 %       %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment   168,788   21.4 %     236,273   24.2 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   14,060   1.8 %     41,162   4.2 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 182,848   23.1 %   $ 277,435   28.4 %


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, (ix) abandoned projects costs, (x) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (xi) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 9,483   $ 21,281  
Provision for income taxes   3,066     4,021  
Interest in cost of sales   10,006     10,150  
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,221     1,382  
EBITDA   23,776     36,834  
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales   3,865     10,612  
Transaction costs   600      
Abandoned project costs   433      
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved       (70 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,674   $ 47,376  


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 19,472   $ 49,196  
Provision for income taxes   6,323     17,460  
Interest in cost of sales   21,878     31,276  
Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       70  
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,778     4,445  
EBITDA   51,451     102,447  
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700      
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales   14,060     41,162  
Transaction costs   633     1,205  
Write-off of offering costs   436      
Abandoned project costs   745      
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved       (209 )
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness       2,496  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability       7,315  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,025   $ 154,416  


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, inventory impairment, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,596   $ 19,970  
       
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   324     714  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       (70 )
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   3,865     10,612  
Total adjustments   4,189     11,256  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   3,088     8,270  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 11,684   $ 28,240  
       
       
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,596   $ 19,970  
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (487 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,596   $ 19,483  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 11,684   $ 28,240  
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (689 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 11,684   $ 27,551  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.22   $ 0.49  
Diluted $ 0.22   $ 0.49  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.30   $ 0.69  
Diluted $ 0.30   $ 0.69  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   38,336,100     39,935,152  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   38,440,392     40,097,269  

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,761   $ 47,970  
       
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700      
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   1,587     3,831  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       (139 )
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   14,060     41,162  
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness       2,496  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability       7,315  
Total adjustments   20,347     54,665  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   14,997     44,599  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,758   $ 92,569  
       
       
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,761   $ 47,970  
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (1,094 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 16,761   $ 46,876  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,758   $ 92,569  
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (2,111 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 31,758   $ 90,458  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.43   $ 1.10  
Diluted $ 0.42   $ 1.09  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.81   $ 2.12  
Diluted $ 0.80   $ 2.11  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   39,402,507     42,768,269  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   39,549,035     42,943,871  

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 552,393     $ 505,422  
Total equity   701,447       710,319  
Total capital $ 1,253,840     $ 1,215,741  
Ratio of debt to capital   44.1 %     41.6 %
       
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 552,393     $ 505,422  
Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   133,491       123,634  
Less: cash held in escrow   10,956       17,101  
Net debt   407,946       364,687  
       
Total capital $ 1,253,840     $ 1,215,741  
Ratio of net debt to total capital   32.5 %     30.0 %


