Armada Hoffler Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income of $0.06 Per Diluted Share



Normalized FFO of $0.31 Per Diluted Share

Same Store NOI Growth of 4.4% (GAAP) and 5.9% (Cash)

Positive Renewal Spreads on Commercial Leases of 14.5% (GAAP) and 4.9% (Cash)

Maintained 2023 Full-Year Normalized FFO Guidance Range of $1.23 to $1.27 Per Diluted Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided an update on current events.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $5.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("FFO") of $27.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("Normalized FFO") of $27.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Maintained the Company's previous guidance range for 2023 full-year Normalized FFO of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share.

Maintained a 97% weighted average portfolio occupancy as of September 30, 2023. Retail occupancy was 98%, office occupancy was 96%, and multifamily occupancy was 96%.

Third quarter commercial lease renewal spreads increased 14.5% on a GAAP basis and 4.9% on a cash basis.

Same Store NOI increased 4.4% on a GAAP basis and 5.9% on a cash basis compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022: Retail Same Store NOI increased 6.6% on a GAAP basis and 6.4% on a cash basis. Office Same Store NOI increased 2.3% on a GAAP basis and 8.1% on a cash basis. Multifamily Same Store NOI increased 3.1% on a GAAP basis and 2.2% on a cash basis.



Third-party construction backlog as of September 30, 2023 was $513.6 million and construction gross profit for the third quarter was $3.3 million.

“Our vertically integrated business model continues to prove advantageous in most any economic climate and our best-in-market properties yielded impressive results for yet another quarter,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler. “Our ability to execute among several lines of business gives us an ability to preserve earnings growth while making the right real estate decisions for the long-term. We fully intend to continue adding to earnings and dividends in 2024 as we anticipate the market will eventually recognize superior out-performance in the commercial real estate sector.”

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the third quarter decreased to $5.3 million compared to $33.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The period-over-period change was primarily due to gains recognized on dispositions in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in property net operating income primarily due to acquisitions, positive releasing spreads, same store NOI growth, and higher general contracting gross profit.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the third quarter increased to $27.6 million compared to $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the third quarter increased to $27.7 million compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. The period-over-period increases in FFO and Normalized FFO were due to an increase in property net operating income primarily due to acquisitions, positive releasing spreads, same store NOI growth, and higher general contracting gross profit, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Operating Performance

At the end of the third quarter, the Company’s retail, office, and multifamily stabilized operating property portfolios were 98.1%, 96.1%, and 96.0% occupied, respectively.

Total construction contract backlog was $513.6 million as of September 30, 2023.

Interest income from real estate financing investments was $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $1.3 billion of total debt outstanding, including $200 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding excludes GAAP adjustments and deferred financing costs. Approximately 74% of the Company’s debt had fixed interest rates or was subject to interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s debt was 95% fixed or economically hedged as of September 30, 2023 after considering interest rate caps.

Outlook

The Company maintained its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range at the Company's previous guidance range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share. The following table updates the Company's assumptions underpinning its full-year guidance. The Company's executive management will provide further details regarding its 2023 earnings guidance during today's webcast and conference call.

Full-year 2023 Guidance [1] Expected Ranges Portfolio NOI $161.1M $161.9M Construction Segment Gross Profit $11.8M $12.8M G&A Expenses $17.8M $18.4M Interest Income $14.5M $14.9M Interest Expense[2] $47.2M $47.8M Normalized FFO per diluted share $ 1.23 $ 1.27

[1] Ranges exclude certain items per the Company's Normalized FFO definition: Normalized FFO excludes certain items, including debt extinguishment losses, acquisition, development and other pursuit costs, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives, provision for non-cash unrealized credit losses, certain costs for interest rate caps designated as cash flow hedges, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share to net income per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income per diluted share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share would imply a degree of precision for its forward-looking net income per diluted share that could be misleading to investors.

[2] Includes the interest expense on finance leases and interest receipts of non-designated derivatives.

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding operating results, properties, and leasing statistics can be found in the Company’s supplemental financial package available on the Investors page at ArmadaHoffler.com.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and discuss recent events. The live webcast will be available through the Investors page of the Company’s website, ArmadaHoffler.com. To participate in the call, please dial (+1) 888 396 8049 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416 764 8646 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 79880370. A replay of the conference call will be available through Saturday, December 2, 2023 by dialing (+1) 877 674 7070 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416 764 8692 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 880370#.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements may include comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company’s development pipeline, the Company's real estate financing program, the Company’s construction and development business, including backlog and timing of deliveries and estimated costs, financing activities, as well as acquisitions, dispositions, and the Company’s financial outlook, guidance, and expectations. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize any forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company’s operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company’s operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company’s properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company’s performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs’ FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company’s performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. Also, FFO should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.

Management also believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with Nareit’s definition includes certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company’s operating property portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company’s period-over-period performance. Accordingly, management believes that Normalized FFO is a more useful performance measure that excludes certain items, including but not limited to, debt extinguishment losses and prepayment penalties, impairment and accelerated amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, property acquisition, development and other pursuit costs, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges, amortization of payments made to purchase interest rate caps designated as cash flow hedges, provision for unrealized non-cash credit losses, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items. Other equity REITs may not calculate Normalized FFO in the same manner as we do, and, accordingly, our Normalized FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Normalized FFO.

NOI is the measure used by the Company’s chief operating decision-maker to assess segment performance. The Company calculates NOI as property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, termination fees and other revenue) less property expenses (rental expenses and real estate taxes). NOI is not a measure of operating income or cash flows from operating activities as measured in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. As a result, NOI should not be considered an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Not all companies calculate NOI in the same manner. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure to net income because it assists both investors and management in understanding the core operations of the Company’s real estate and construction businesses. To calculate NOI on a cash basis, we adjust NOI to exclude the net effects of straight line rent and the amortization of lease incentives and above/below market rents.

For reference, as an aid in understanding the Company’s computation of NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO and Normalized FFO, a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO and Normalized FFO has been included further in this release.





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Real estate investments: Income producing property $ 2,089,170 $ 1,884,214 Held for development 6,294 6,294 Construction in progress 91,127 53,067 2,186,591 1,943,575 Accumulated depreciation (376,449 ) (329,963 ) Net real estate investments 1,810,142 1,613,612 Cash and cash equivalents 32,662 48,139 Restricted cash 2,343 3,726 Accounts receivable, net 43,800 39,186 Notes receivable, net 83,713 136,039 Construction receivables, including retentions, net 87,295 70,822 Construction contract costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 440 342 Equity method investments 125,672 71,983 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,152 23,350 Finance lease right-of-use assets 92,570 45,878 Acquired lease intangible assets 127,020 103,870 Other assets 104,275 85,363 Total Assets $ 2,533,084 $ 2,242,310 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Indebtedness, net $ 1,321,792 $ 1,068,261 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 31,604 26,839 Construction payables, including retentions 108,107 93,472 Billings in excess of construction contract costs and estimated earnings 23,127 17,515 Operating lease liabilities 31,573 31,677 Finance lease liabilities 93,419 46,477 Other liabilities 56,818 54,055 Total Liabilities 1,666,440 1,338,296 Total Equity 866,644 904,014 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,533,084 $ 2,242,310





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues Rental revenues $ 62,913 $ 53,743 $ 179,082 $ 163,602 General contracting and real estate services revenues 99,408 69,024 286,220 138,947 Interest income 3,690 3,490 10,823 10,410 Total revenues 166,011 126,257 476,125 312,959 Expenses Rental expenses 14,756 12,747 41,392 38,101 Real estate taxes 5,867 5,454 16,910 16,695 General contracting and real estate services expenses 96,095 66,252 276,336 133,491 Depreciation and amortization 22,462 17,527 60,808 54,865 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 425 278 1,049 833 General and administrative expenses 4,286 3,854 13,786 12,179 Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs — — 18 37 Impairment charges 5 — 107 333 Total expenses 143,896 106,112 410,406 256,534 Gain on real estate dispositions, net 227 33,931 738 53,424 Operating income 22,342 54,076 66,457 109,849 Interest expense (15,444 ) (10,345 ) (41,375 ) (28,747 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,123 ) — (2,899 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and other 2,466 782 5,024 7,512 Unrealized credit loss (provision) release (694 ) 42 (871 ) (858 ) Other income (expense), net 63 118 324 415 Income before taxes 8,733 42,550 29,559 85,272 Income tax (provision) benefit (310 ) (181 ) (834 ) 140 Net income 8,423 42,369 28,725 85,412 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (193 ) (5,583 ) (616 ) (5,811 ) Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) (8,661 ) (8,661 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 5,343 $ 33,899 $ 19,448 $ 70,940





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO & NORMALIZED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 5,343 $ 33,899 $ 19,448 $ 70,940 Depreciation and amortization (1) 22,239 17,290 60,139 54,084 Gain on operating real estate dispositions, net (2) — (28,502 ) — (47,995 ) Impairment of real estate assets — — — 201 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders 27,582 22,687 $ 79,587 $ 77,230 Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs — — 18 37 Accelerated amortization of intangible assets and liabilities 5 — (615 ) 132 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,123 — 2,899 Unrealized credit loss provision (release) 694 (42 ) 871 858 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 425 278 1,049 833 Increase in fair value of derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges (1,484 ) (782 ) (1,974 ) (7,512 ) Amortization of interest rate derivatives on designated cash flow hedges 513 1,525 3,598 2,048 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 27,735 $ 25,789 $ 82,534 $ 76,525 Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.22 $ 0.80 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares and units - diluted 89,589 88,341 88,908 88,143

________________________________________

(1) The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 excludes $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our joint venture partners. The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $0.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our joint venture partners. (2) The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 excludes $0.2 million for the gain on the disposition of a non-operating parcel adjacent to Brooks Crossing Retail. The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 also excludes $0.5 million for the gain on the disposition of a non-operating parcel at Market at Mill Creek. The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $5.4 million of the gain on The Residences at Annapolis Junction that was allocated to our partner.





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO SAME STORE NOI, CASH BASIS

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Retail Same Store (1) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 15,761 14,818 46,602 44,139 GAAP Adjustments (2) 962 869 2,999 2,767 Same Store NOI 16,723 15,687 49,601 46,906 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 2,698 (90 ) 4,899 322 Segment NOI 19,421 15,597 54,500 47,228 Office Same Store (4) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis $ 11,556 $ 10,693 $ 19,005 $ 19,340 GAAP Adjustments (2) 717 1,307 178 302 Same Store NOI 12,273 12,000 19,183 19,642 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 1,617 (243 ) 20,167 15,173 Segment NOI 13,890 11,757 39,350 34,815 Multifamily Same Store (5) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 7,979 7,807 20,420 19,638 GAAP Adjustments (2) 293 214 761 639 Same Store NOI 8,272 8,021 21,181 20,277 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 707 167 5,749 6,486 Segment NOI 8,979 8,188 26,930 26,763 Total Property NOI 42,290 35,542 120,780 108,806 General contracting & real estate services gross profit 3,313 2,772 9,884 5,456 Real estate financing gross profit 2,768 2,532 7,623 7,588 Interest income (6) 194 118 566 340 Depreciation and amortization (22,462 ) (17,527 ) (60,808 ) (54,865 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases (425 ) (278 ) (1,049 ) (833 ) General and administrative expenses (4,286 ) (3,854 ) (13,786 ) (12,179 ) Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs — — (18 ) (37 ) Impairment charges (5 ) — (107 ) (333 ) Gain on real estate dispositions, net 227 33,931 738 53,424 Interest expense (7) (14,716 ) (9,505 ) (38,741 ) (26,265 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,123 ) — (2,899 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and other 2,466 782 5,024 7,512 Unrealized credit loss (provision) release (694 ) 42 (871 ) (858 ) Other income (expense), net 63 118 324 415 Income tax (provision) benefit (310 ) (181 ) (834 ) 140 Net income 8,423 42,369 28,725 85,412 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (193 ) (5,583 ) (616 ) (5,811 ) Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) (8,661 ) (8,661 ) Net income attributable to AHH and OP unitholders $ 5,343 $ 33,899 $ 19,448 $ 70,940

________________________________________

(1) Retail same-store portfolio excludes Pembroke Square, The Interlock Retail, and Columbus Village II for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) GAAP Adjustments include adjustments for straight-line rent, termination fees, deferred rent, recoveries of deferred rent, and amortization of lease incentives. (3) Includes expenses associated with the Company's in-house asset management division. (4) Office same-store portfolio excludes The Interlock Office for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Office same-store portfolio also excludes Wills Wharf and the Constellation Office for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. (5) Multifamily same-store portfolio excludes Chronicle Mill, The Residences of Annapolis Junction, Hoffler Place, and Summit Place for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Multifamily same-store portfolio also excludes 1305 Dock Street and The Everly for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. (6) Excludes real estate financing segment interest income. (7) Excludes real estate financing segment interest expense.

