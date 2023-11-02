AiDash reports strongest Q3 ever as climate tech company maintains 100% annual growth rate for fourth year running
Record quarter arrives amid preparations to scale across product, industry, and geographies.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiDash, an enterprise SaaS business making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI, today announced its strongest Q3 on record. The climate-tech company is on track to more than double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2023 compared to 2022, having nearly doubled Q3 2022 revenue in the same period this year.
This continues an upward trajectory for AiDash, with the company maintaining its 100% growth rate every year since its founding in 2019. The business expects to more than double ARR again in 2024.
These types of results are increasingly rare for many start-ups in today’s volatile, macro environment – especially in the climate technology sector, where investment has fallen by 40% in 2023 according to PWC. Furthermore, the growth is accompanied by robust gross margins, a distinction that sets it apart from most other AI companies, which often lag behind other software businesses in that measure.
AiDash's perennial growth is underscored by an ever-expanding customer base, which now encompasses over 100 customers in the United States, and double digits in Europe, while spanning five key industries: electric utilities, gas utilities, water & wastewater, transportation, and land and construction.
Among others, the company counts six of the top 10 utilities in the U.S. as customers. In the U.K., the company counts as customers two of the top 10 water companies, one of the largest utilities and one of the largest residential development companies. These successful relationships are bolstered by AiDash's commitment to delivering a significant positive impact on infrastructure resilience, vegetation management and grid modernization in the face of climate change on a global scale.
These strategic partnerships also highlight AiDash's readiness to extend their reach across diverse global markets, showcasing the company's commitment to driving transformative change in critical sectors while ensuring enhanced resilience, efficiency, and sustainability. AiDash is poised to continue to scale across products, industries, and geographic regions.
"While our growth continues, and is set to accelerate further, it is imperative to note that our mission is not just about commercial success”, says Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of AiDash. “The essence of AiDash lies in combining our unwavering commitment to serving the planet through our technology with a sharp and intelligent focus on the commercial opportunities. Our vision is to deliver maximum value to our customers and investors while contributing to a greener, cleaner, and safer world from the vantage point of space."
Following the successful establishment of an office in in the U.K. in 2022, AiDash is poised to embark on its next chapter of expansion by setting up an office in mainland Europe in 2024. In tandem with its expansion endeavors, AiDash has taken significant steps to fortify its leadership team, welcoming David Wolpa as new Chief Revenue Officer, whose expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company's growth. Meanwhile, AiDash announced its innovative Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) 2.0, a testament to its dedication in driving technological advancements and pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in the realm of AI and satellite solutions.
