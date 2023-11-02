Wish Partners with French Ecommerce SaaS Business Octopia to Further Expand its European Merchant Base

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, this week announced an agreement with French ecommerce SaaS solution provider, Octopia, which will open up a gateway for hundreds of Europe-based merchants to start selling on its platform. As part of the deal, which is set to go live in Q4 2023, Wish will only allow merchants with merchant ratings of 4, 5 or above as the marketplace continues on its journey to improve the range of listings on its platform.



Octopia’s merchants offer a range of goods spanning consumer electronics, beauty, fashion, home & garden and hobbies - many of which are recognized household brands. Most of its merchants are based in Europe, with a large proportion distributed across France.

“We’re on a mission to improve and expand the range of products listed on our platform, so partnering with Octopia, who have a large portfolio of quality merchants, was an obvious next step,” said Alan Small, Director of Business Development, EMEA at Wish. “The breadth and depth of merchants that Octopia is bringing to Wish is truly unique. We’re excited to get started, and further develop our partnership over the coming months.”

Through the partnership, merchants and brands on the Octopia platform will be able to quickly and easily sell to millions of consumers on the Wish marketplace. Octopia merchants will have free access to a direct integration module on the Octopia platform that connects them directly to Wish’s merchant dashboard. The module will sync their products and orders between Octopia and Wish. Octopia merchants will also benefit from a suite of additional marketing and sales support and a number of special incentives.

Wish will enjoy official “Trusted Partner” status on Octopia and will benefit from a special landing page on the Octopia platform for merchants.

"We are delighted to support Wish in its development and the expansion of its catalog of quality vendors offered by Octopia," said Paul Garcia, Sales Director at Octopia.

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in its major markets. The flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items1 over 10 €, at no additional cost to merchants.

To learn more about Wish, download the app or visit www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

About Octopia

Octopia is a French company that has developed a complete and modular marketplace solution. Thanks to its robust and scalable technology, its catalog of more than 15,000 qualified sellers, its logistical expertise and its experience as a marketplace operator for more than ten years, Octopia enables all physical retailers and pureplayers to accelerate their e-commerce activity. Octopia supports retailers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East with solutions adapted to each market, allowing them to scale up quickly, benefiting from the tools and know-how of the leaders.

_____________________________

1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.



