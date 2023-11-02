Robotic Welding Cell Market Size Worth $1.91 Bn, Globally, by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Robotic Welding Cell Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering (Solution and Services), Cell Type (Pre-Engineered Cells and Custom Cells), End-use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense), and Geography,” the market share is projected to reach US$ 1.91 billion by 2028 from US$ 1.24 billion in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.





Robotic Welding Cell Market: Cell Type Overview

Based on cell type, the robotic welding cell market is segmented into pre-engineered cells and custom cells. The pre-engineered cells segment is expected to dominate the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period.

Robotic Welding Cell Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



ABB Ltd; Acieta LLC; CARL CLOOS SCHWEISSTECHNIK GMBH; KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD; KUKA AG; Phoenix Industrial Solutions; The Lincoln Electric Company; WEC Group Ltd.; Yaskawa America, Inc.; and ZEMAN Bauelemente GmbH are the key players in the robotic welding cell market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2022, Since DesignPro started offering robotic welding, KUKA and DesignPro have collaborated. A company with a proven track record that could transition into robotic welding was requested by KUKA. This company had to be able to service robotic welding customers of DesignPro with knowledgeable people with prior robotic welding experience.





Global Robotic Welding Cell Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.24 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.91 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offering, Cell Type, End-use Industry Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





A robot welding unit, also known as a robot welding cell, consists of several components that work together to weld parts. These components include actively involved in welding, accessories, and safety features to keep the cell running smoothly. Standardized robot arc welding operations are more cost-effective than custom-designed welding cells to achieve maximum productivity. Robot welding cells provide world-class welding operations and are designed to global standards to save operator costs and time. Robot welding cells allow customers to automate the manufacture of welded metal frames, such as two-wheel body frames, four-wheel seat frames, and transformer housings. Weld cells consist of robots, programmable logic controllers, fences, and devices. Welding robots are widely used in the automotive industry and do not weld the internal and external parts and components of automobiles very complexly. Welding robots are programmed with specific approximations to help them work properly.

The robotic welding cell market in Asia Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Robotics technology is increasingly being adopted in the Asia Pacific due to the growing need to automate processes, improve efficiency and productivity, and reduce human errors. Various automotive, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries adopted robotics technology for process automation and efficient resource management. Industrial robots are mainly used in Asia Pacific because of the dominant automotive industry and low-cost manufacturing units. The rising aging population in this region also drives the demand for service robots in countries such as China and Japan. Increased application of robots in diverse industries, including entertainment, education, and healthcare, further supplements the growth of the robotic welding cell market.





Rising Uptake of Industry 4.0 Principles to Propel Robotic Welding Cell Market Growth

Industry 4.0 fully automates production processes with minimal to negligible human intervention. It works on the industrial internet of things (IIoT), cyber-physical systems, cloud robotics, cloud computing, and big data. Smart factories are a key feature of Industry 4.0. A smart factory adopts a so-called calm system. A calm system can manage both the physical world and the virtual. Such systems are called background systems and work somewhat behind the scenes. A calm system is aware of its surrounding environment and the objects around it. It can also be provided with soft information related to generated objects, such as drawings and models. Smart Factory containing hundreds or even thousands of smart devices capable of self-optimizing production will result in virtually zero downtime in production. This is leading to significant growth of the robotic welding cell market.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Robotic Welding Cell Market

Germany, Belgium, Poland, the UK, and the Netherlands are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many players in the electronics and robotics ecosystem in the UK, Germany, France, and Austria. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the revenues and operations of European robotics manufacturers, integrators, and service providers. For example, the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted ABB Ltd's business and increased the order backlog for 2020. Still, KUKA AG managed the supply chain and met the stated delivery dates.

Additionally, demand from automotive end users declined in 2020 and 2021. However, non-automotive end users, such as electronics, metals, and machinery, show positive trends in adopting industrial robots, including robotic welding, from the first quarter of 2021 due to continued skills shortages, which positively influenced the Europe robotic welding cell market.





