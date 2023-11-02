Pineapple Express Cannabis Company to Launch 9 Additional Dispensaries in Metro Los Angeles to Accompany Pineapple Express Hollywood Flagship

Company’s 50% owned asset signs agreements to manage 9 additional dispensaries in metro Los Angeles; Company holds equity in all



LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC: PNXP) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”), a publicly traded company, today announced the licensing, leasehold, and development of 9 additional retail dispensary locations throughout Los Angeles to supplement its flagship Pineapple Express Hollywood location. The Company shall partially own the dispensary assets while the Company’s 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc., has been contracted to manage said dispensaries.

Pineapple Express confirmed the names and locations of the dispensaries as follows:

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS ECHO PARK (1485 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS VENTURA (19841 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS WESTWOOD (2378 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS LA BREA (467 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS BEVERLY GROVE (8342 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS HIGHLAND PARK (Highland Park, Los Angeles)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS NORTHRIDGE (8912 Reseda Blvd., Northridge)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS LAKE BALBOA (7542 Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS VENICE (8707 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles)



“This is a huge undertaking by Pineapple Express to have ten operational stores in Los Angeles. Once all ten stores are operational, we believe that would make us the largest retail brand in Southern California," stated Matthew Feinstein, chairman and CEO of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company.

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Ananas Growth Ventures, serves as an incubator, helping early-stage ventures and startups in the cannabis sector through funding, mentoring, and training. The Company is engaged in legal cannabis retail under the brand name of Pineapple Express though its 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc. (pineappleconsolidated.com) which owns and manages retail cannabis ventures under the Pineapple Express name and via www.PineappleExpress.com. Pineapple Consolidated seeks to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis industry. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Pineapple Express is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

The Company works closely with another public company, Pineapple, Inc. (OTC: PNPL), which procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators, provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions, and offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

