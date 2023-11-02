InterDigital signs HEVC license agreement with Lenovo

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has signed a new multi-year royalty-bearing global license with Lenovo covering InterDigital’s HEVC video patents. The new license brings to an end all related HEVC litigation between the two companies.



“We are pleased that Lenovo has chosen to take a license to our HEVC portfolio in another clear demonstration of the value of our video innovation,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “We remain committed to resolving our remaining licensing disputes with Lenovo.”

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



