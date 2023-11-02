Tocopheryl Acetate Market is Projected to Gain US$ 720.6 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The increasing consumer awareness and demand for natural and organic cosmetics is a key driver shaping the market growth

Rockville , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global tocopheryl acetate market is projected to reach a value of US $720.6 Mn by 2033 while rising at a CAGR of 4.0%.



Tocopheryl acetate, a stable form of Vitamin E, is widely used in cosmetics, skincare products, and dietary supplements. It stands out for its stability, making products last longer, and its skin-friendly properties, causing fewer irritations compared to other ingredients. It's a potent antioxidant, protecting the skin from damage, and improves skin texture while providing moisture. Tocopheryl acetate is versatile in formulations and works well with various other ingredients. It can be derived from natural sources, aligning with the preference for eco-friendly options.

The growth of the tocopheryl acetate market is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products. Tocopheryl acetate, a stable form of Vitamin E, is favored for its skin-friendly properties and potent antioxidant benefits.

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, especially natural sources like vegetable oils which are used to make tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E acetate), can greatly affect production costs. This can create challenges in the market. While generally considered safe, there can be cases of allergic reactions or sensitivities to tocopheryl acetate, necessitating careful formulation and consideration of individual consumer needs.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 720.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.0% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, the tocopherol acetate market in the US was worth more than US $ 66.4 million due to high demand from the feed, functional food, and dietary supplement industries that drive the market growth.

In the meanwhile, China is expected to have a market value of approximately US $ 172. 6 Mn in 2033. Moreover, in 2022, the East Asia market occupied a share of 26%.

The use of tocopheryl acetate in animal feed is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033.



Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics, demand for anti-aging and sun protection formulations, compatibility with various ingredients, and regulatory approval for safety are factors that are driving the market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

In response to the increasing demand in this competitive market, major suppliers are prioritizing the expansion of their production capabilities, making the construction of new facilities a strategic investment for industry leaders. Noteworthy players in this market encompass BASF SE, Soham Organics Pvt. Ltd., Angioscore Ltd., Clariant AG, and Ineos Group. Moreover, key companies are focusing on expanding their production capacities and the construction of facilities is a suitable investment for the key leaders. Besides this, manufacturers are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to establish a position in the market.

Winning strategies

To excel in the market, major players should focus on creating specialized products for skincare. This means harnessing tocopheryl acetate's antioxidant properties, which are ideal for anti-aging and shielding the skin from harm.

Leading companies in the industry should provide tailored tocopheryl acetate solutions to formulators and manufacturers. This enables them to craft distinct and potent products that cater specifically to their intended markets.

Working closely with cosmetic experts and brands to develop specialized products incorporating tocopheryl acetate is a great strategy. These collaborations tap into the extensive knowledge of skincare and beauty product development, ensuring formulations are effective and appealing to consumers.



Country-specific Perspectives

What Prospects Underlie the Demand for Tocopheryl Acetate in the United States?

The US market for tocopheryl acetate was valued around US$ 66.4 million in 2022. The market is driven by strong demand from the feed, functional food, and dietary supplement sectors. Owing to its positive impacts, American consumers showed a greater understanding of the health advantages of vitamin E and its sources. It reduces the risk of pregnancy-related illnesses. The demand for tocopherol in the US food and beverage industry is rising because to the increase in organic and fortified foods such as spreads, fruit juices, and cereals.

The latest trends in tocopheryl acetate and the nation's increasing sales of tocopheryl and tocopheryl acetate oils and concentrates will offer market players more profitable chances to grow their share of the market.

