Constructive Bio Strengthens Management Team and Board of Directors with Key Appointments to Accelerate Synthetic Genomics to Innovate Biologic Therapies

Industry veteran Dr Paul Wallace appointed as Chief Business Officer bringing 25 years of international business development experience commercialising innovative platforms and therapeutics

Boston, MA-based serial entrepreneur and synthetic biology pioneer Rahul K Dhanda joins the Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director

Constructive Bio continues rapid team expansion and moves to state-of-the-art South Cambridge facility

Cambridge, United Kingdom – 2nd November 2023 – Constructive Bio (“the Company”), a biotech that rewrites genomes to create biomolecules that were previously unimaginable, announces the appointment of Dr Paul Wallace as Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Rahul K Dhanda as a Non-Executive Director (NED) with immediate effect.



Dr Paul Wallace has been leading business development activities in both private and public companies for over 25 years. He has executed some of the industry’s most impactful strategic transactions with major pharma, regularly at the leading edge of deal trends. His proven track record of success includes out-licensing the hepatitis C protease inhibitor Olysio®, one of the fastest-launched drugs in the history of the industry.

Paul joins Constructive Bio to accelerate the commercialisation and strategic partnering of its ground-breaking genetic code reprogramming platform. Prior to joining Constructive Bio, Paul was Chief Business Officer at Mission Therapeutics and Executive Vice President at Medivir where he helped guide company growth from a research-focused model to a profitable, commercial company with significant revenue. Paul had an earlier career in pharmaceutical research and carried out his PhD and post-doctoral studies in biochemistry at the University of Cambridge. He currently serves as the non-executive chairman of Semarion, a spin-out from the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge.

Rahul K Dhanda, CEO and Director of Syntis Bio, which he co-founded with Professors Robert Langer and Giovanni Traverso, joins the Board with a successful background building platform companies based upon CRISPR, synthetic biology, imaging and more. He is the founding CEO of Sherlock Biosciences, where he led the launch of the first-ever CRISPR product to be authorized by the FDA, as well as Chair and co-founder of BLASTID, Inc. His diverse expertise in platform development, strategic partnering, commercialisation, and company-building supports the Company’s growing team.

Ola Wlodek, Chief Executive Officer of Constructive Bio, commented, "Paul and Rahul bring a wealth of experience in partnering, developing and commercialising engineering biology solutions. They are perfect complements to our team developing Constructive Bio’s commercial-grade genetic code reprogramming platform. Through genome rewriting and advanced protein translation engineering, we are building programmable biomolecules that were previously unimaginable.

“Their addition marks a significant stride in our ambitious journey towards innovating global therapeutic solutions and is perfectly timed as we expand into our new, custom-designed facility in South Cambridge.”

Rahul Dhanda, NED of the Board of Directors of Constructive Bio, added: “It is an honour to join the Constructive Bio team, and I am excited to work with Dr Wlodek, Professor Chin, the Company’s investors, and most of all the incredible team that continues to revolutionise synthetic genomics. The synthetic genome platform at Constructive Bio is a powerful tool that will change the way we imagine biology, including the breakthrough therapies we need to improve global health.“

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Constructive Bio

Helena Francis, Chief of Staff

Email: info@constructivebio.com

ICR Consilium

Jessica Hodgson/Stella Lempidaki/ Kumail Waljee

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: ConstructiveBio@consilium-comms.com

About Constructive Bio

Constructive Bio is a biotechnology company that rewrites genomes to create biomolecules that were previously unimaginable. Based on Professor Jason Chin’s groundbreaking research at the University of Cambridge and a robust portfolio of proprietary tools and assets, we are creating next-generation therapeutics and industrial solutions while setting the standard for genetic code reprogramming. With a world-class team in synthetic genomics and a passionate commitment to improving global health and bioprocessing, Constructive Bio is reimagining the world of biologic therapies by rewriting the genome itself.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Constructive Bio is backed by a world-class syndicate of investors including Ahren Innovation Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, OMX Ventures and General Inception.