Schneider Electric finalizes acquisition of EcoAct

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces that subsequent to entering into exclusive negotiations with Atos Group on July 3, 2023 it has finalized the acquisition of EcoAct SAS (“EcoAct”), an international leader in climate consulting and net zero solutions headquartered in Paris, France. The completion of the transaction follows consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies and approval from the competent regulatory authorities.

The acquisition represents the coming together of two best-in-class organizations to accelerate business solutions that deliver true value for both climate and clients. EcoAct’s portfolio of net zero and nature-based products and services, including consulting, climate data tools, and carbon offset project development, will expand and accelerate Schneider Electric’s global Sustainability Business, a leading provider of advisory services in the areas of energy management, energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental commodity procurement, sustainability and net zero consulting, climate risk, sustainability communications, and reporting & disclosure.

The joining of the two organizations expands Schneider Electric’s capabilities to provide end-to-end solutions that lead organizations through the net zero transformation and beyond. The company’s advisory services support the development of sustainability strategy and target setting through to decarbonization across scope 1, 2, and 3, enhanced by its AI-led portfolio of digital and data management tools.

“We have long admired the team at EcoAct, and bringing our two organizations together will help us to accelerate the ability to serve our clients all over the world,” said Steve Wilhite, President, Sustainability Business. “Companies understand the urgency to act but continue to face complexities when it comes to decarbonization. I’m confident that our combined best-in-class teams will help our clients to accelerate even faster towards their net zero ambitions.”

“Urgent climate action is at the heart of our mission, and I know we’ve found the right partner in Schneider Electric,” said Stuart Lemmon, CEO of EcoAct. “The company’s own demonstrated commitments to net zero – in its own operations and for its clients – speaks loudly in the market, and our EcoActors are excited to join together with another leading advisory team, putting climate and nature center stage to accelerate sustainable corporate transformation.”

Schneider Electric and the Atos Group have established a foundation for a strategic partnership on decarbonization by combining Technology and Sustainability expertise to build products and solutions that enhance their customers’ paths to net zero.

More information about Schneider’s Sustainability Business can be found here.

