SENISCA appoints Dr. Sarah Cole as Chief Executive Officer

Exeter, UK — 02 November 2023: SENISCA SENISCA, a biotechnology company developing RNA based therapeutics to reverse cellular senescence and treat age-related disease, today announces that Sarah Cole, PhD., who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kirsty Semple, who served as launch Chief Executive Officer since January 2020, will continue to play a pivotal role in SENISCA’s future success and has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer.

The changes to the management structure reflect SENISCA’s continuing rapid evolution from an early-stage spinout company towards becoming a clinical stage biotech focused on the development of a portfolio of novel senotherapeutics with broad applicability for the treatment of age-related disease.

Since her appointment as COO in March 2023, Dr. Cole has led strategic development, communications, and investor liaison activities at SENISCA. With over 20 years’ experience at the forefront of early-stage research and the venture capital funding of biotech firms, Sarah has held senior research positions in global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Takeda and Transine Therapeutics, in addition to developing a successful career in life sciences investment at Takeda Ventures. Sarah is a recognised leader in strategic development, pipeline creation and the critical evaluation of business development opportunities, with a focus on the rapid evolution of early phase biotech. Sarah holds a PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Cambridge.

Dr. Sarah Cole, CEO of SENISCA, commented: “As launch CEO, Kirsty's leadership has provided the solid foundations that enable SENISCA to capitalise on the world-leading research of the Harries lab to develop novel senotherapeutics that target the causes and not simply the consequences of age-related disease. This is a hugely exciting time for the Company as we further develop and apply our unique platform technology to establish our presence as a leading developer of oligonucleotide senotherapeutics. I am delighted the Board has asked me to lead SENISCA. I look forward to drawing on my experience within the life sciences sector and working alongside Kirsty and the outstanding team, to guide SENISCA through the next stage in its evolution and ensure the Company achieves its full potential.”

About SENISCA

SENISCA is an award-winning, RNA therapeutics spinout from the University of Exeter. The Company is focused on modulating RNA biology to treat age-related disease. Underpinned by more than 15 years of world-leading research, SENISCA has identified an officially recognized, novel and druggable component of the cellular ageing (senescence) response, which can be specifically targeted in the context of multiple pharmacological and skin health indications.

The Company is developing a portfolio of proprietary senotherapeutics, that target cell senescence for cellular rejuvenation in the treatment of age-related disease. SENISCA’s senotherapeutics specifically target the novel cellular pathway which causes cell rejuvenation and positively impacts markers of disease modification in patient-derived models. In line with the rapid evolution of the company, R & D activities are focused on IND data generation.

SENISCA’s platform technology has broad applicability for multiple age-related diseases including those of the eyes, lungs, joints, and brain. For many such diseases, current treatments are palliative rather than curative, with varying success rates. These diseases represent a high unmet medical need, are amenable to a local route of therapeutic administration and are driven by senescence. Targeting these specific diseases will streamline progress towards the clinic by avoiding potential pitfalls of systemic delivery.

SENISCA's novel senotherapeutics will be mined and commercialized through partnership or co-development models that will sit alongside internal programmes.