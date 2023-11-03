The 2023 NYX Game Awards Officially Reveals Its Prestigious Game of the Year and Outstanding Winners

2023 NYX Game Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 NYX Game Awards Call for Entries

In collaboration with IAA, the 2023 NYX Game Awards takes pride in unveiling the amazing winners that dominated the gaming scene for Season 2.

Games have established their dominance in mainstream culture. Through NYX, we aspire to amplify this legacy, ushering in a future where gaming's potential knows no bounds.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with the International Awards Associate (IAA), the 2023 NYX Game Awards takes pride in unveiling the amazing winners that dominated the gaming scene for Season 2. A tribute to the vanguards, developers and all parties involved in this giant arena, the award recognizes and honors the very peak of creative brilliance, celebrating the profound impact it brings to the ever-evolving gaming community.

This entire competition saw a large influx of impressive submissions, amassing over 1,000 entries from more than 35 countries, with representatives spanning across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Brazil, China, United Arab Emirates, Italy and many others.

2023 NYX Game of the Year - God of War Ragnarök by Santa Monica Studio

The NYX Game Awards is thrilled to crown "God of War Ragnarök” as the grand awardee of the 2023 NYX Game of the Year. Following a thorough review by an esteemed panel of judges, this masterpiece by Santa Monica Studio has proven its mettle with unmatched gameplay intricacies. Its intricate narrative, woven seamlessly with masterful animations, has rightfully earned its place at the pinnacle, standing tall above its peers.

2023 NYX Special Recognitions of the Year

The Special Recognition Award is an esteemed accolade that the NYX Game Awards confers upon titles that have set themselves apart with distinctive merits. Whether it's a game's ambiance, narration, innovation, or a seamless continuation of its legacy, this award acknowledges those exceptional attributes that contribute to the gaming industry's richness.

1. Best Action Game of The Year - Atomic Heart by Focus Entertainment, France

2. Best Role-Playing Game of the Year - Lies of P by NEOWIZ, United States

3. Best Independent Game of The Year - Bramble: The Mountain King by Merge Games, United Kingdom

4. Best Family Game of The Year - Party Animals by Recreate Games, United States

5. Best Casual Game of The Year - MONOPOLY GO! by Scopely, United States

This year, NYX has had the honor to celebrate a myriad of titles that showcased exceptional finesse and dedication, spanning both prominent AAA productions and innovative indie creations from across the globe. The distinguished winners of 2023 include Remnant II (Gearbox Publishing), Mineko’s Night Market (Humble Games), Jusant (DON’T NOD, Arena Breakout (Reverb Communications), Doomsday: Last Survivors (IGG), NFL PRO ERA (StatusPRO), Crossfire: Sierra Squad (Smilegate Entertainment), Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition (Survios), Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games), Starfield Official Gameplay Trailer (Bethesda Softworks) among several other outstanding titles.

Do visit the NYX Game Awards official website to view the complete list of winners here: https://nyxgameawards.com/winner.php.

Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA, expressed, "The gaming landscape is more than evolving; it's revolutionizing how we engage and connect. Through the NYX Game Awards, we honor games not merely as diversions but as monumental narratives that challenge and redefine our very perceptions. To every trailblazer who crafts these digital odysseys, this accolade stands testament to your vision, elevated further by our esteemed panel of jurors."

Grand Jury Panel

With the escalating participation in the NYX Game Awards, IAA is profoundly grateful for the unparalleled expertise of its Grand Jury Panel. This panel, an amalgamation of professional developers and industry stalwarts, champions the cause of unparalleled quality. Esteemed panelists include notable figures like Anton Söderhäll (Goodbye Kansas), Xianzhe Li (WhisperGames), Ed Mills (Hitcents), Rupali Sharma (Take Two Interactive), Robert Wesołowski (KLABATER), and many luminaries of the like.

Deepening his insights, Thomas shared, “Today's gaming ecosystem is rich with endless potential, granting creators a canvas to craft transformative experiences. Games, resonating with diverse audiences worldwide, have established their dominance in mainstream culture. Through NYX, we aspire to amplify this legacy, ushering in a future where gaming's potential knows no bounds."

2024 NYX Game Awards Now Open for Global Gaming Entries

The 2024 NYX Game Awards is now proud to invite submissions of standout titles poised to make their mark on the gaming industry. Key dates to remember are as follows:

Early Bird Deadline - December 13, 2023

Regular Deadline - January 17, 2024

Final Deadline - February 14, 2024

Final Extension Deadline - March 14, 2024

Winners Announcement - May 10, 2024

About NYX Game Awards

At its core, the NYX Game Awards envisions fostering creativity and championing innovation within the gaming cosmos, while also weaving a tapestry of inclusivity and diversity. With an unwavering mission to reshape and uplift, the NYX Game Awards strikes a harmonious balance, embracing games of all scales, from indie gems to blockbuster AAA titles. This commitment ensures that every trailblazer, irrespective of their resources, is celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to the gaming world.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.