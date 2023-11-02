RSIPF National Traffic Department officers attend gender workshop

RSIPF Gender Coordinator, Staff Sergeant Alice Roteku, recently attended the Kukum National Traffic Centre to conduct a gender workshop with the female RSIPF National Traffic Department (NTD) officers.

The workshop was initiated by Director, NTD Supt William Foufaka and RAPPP Advisor Kevin Shaw and it is intended that similar workshops will be held across other areas of the RSIPF.

In line with the RSIPF’s gender strategy, Staff Sergeant Roteku discussed the importance of promoting the role of women in Pacific policing. The officers agreed that creating a workplace that actively values and supports women in all aspects of policing contributes to a strong and professional force for all RSIPF officers.

Superintendent Foufaka was incredibly supportive of the workshop and actively encouraged all his female officers to attend. He also requested that a future gender workshop be attended by his executive members, to ensure that they strategically promote gender equality within the NTD response.

NTD members will provide proactive and highly visible policing during the Pacific Games (PG23). These dedicated officers will deliver a 24/7 police response to manage the increased volume of traffic and community safety around PG23.

NTD has a high proportion of female traffic officers who will be providing frontline policing throughout PG23. This is seen by Superintendent Foufaka as an opportunity to showcase NTD’s and the RSIPF’s commitment to gender equality.

RAPPP Advisor Robyn Godfrey in conversation with National Traffic members

Staff Sergeant Alice Roteku RSIPF Gender Coordinator at the recent National Traffic Gender Workshop

RSIPF Press