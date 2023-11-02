Submit Release
BURST NOTICE: Marble Street

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that there is a burst pipe at Marble Street, from the Tuvaruhu pump station, and water supply has been turned off.

Areas feeding from the West Kola tank will experience low water pressure or no water during this time.

Affected areas include: Honiara High School, Chinatown, Solomon Islands Development Trust, Lawson Tama, Multi-Purpose Hall, USP Solomon Islands Campus, Bahaii, residential and commercial areas at the backroad of Bahaii to Hatanga.

We will inform customers when water supply is restored.

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Please call Customer Care for more information.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

