Team Solomons to march through city ahead of commissioning

Team Solomons for the Pacific Games will march through the city from the Honiara City Council Headquarter to the SMI grounds on Friday 3rd November in an event to demonstrate its determination to compete in the upcoming Pacific Games.

A Statement from the Government Services Integrated Committee today said the March is a public demonstration to highlight the readiness of Team Solomons to compete with the intention to achieve a new medals record for the country.

The Governor General Sir David Vunagi and the Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Christopher Laore will officiate the ceremony at the SMI grounds.

“We encourage the public and the government to join these leaders in rallying support for Team Solomons as we prepare to compete in the Pacific’s largest gathering of Sports men and women,” the statement said.

On Sunday 5th November, Team Solomons will be commissioned during a church service at the Saint Barnabas Anglican Cathedral before heading into camp at Saint Joseph’s Tenaru School.

Team Solomons will compete in the 24 sports to be played during the Games, which will commence on 19th November to 2nd December.

The parade will commence from Honiara City Council at 7:00am.

OPMC Press

