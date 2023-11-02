Marovo MP commended for fulfilling constituents desire

People including leaders, women and children of Marovo constituency in Western Province this week were full of praise for the leadership of their Member of Parliament, Hon. Chachabule Amoi for fulfilling one of their desires to have a proper wharf at Chea in Central Marovo.

The wharf and ramp project situated on Kwila Island was officially handed over to Marovo constituency Tuesday this week by the National Government.

The completed SB$11.3 million project now makes shipping services to the area much easier and safer for the traveling public.

Since coming into power as Member of Parliament in 2019, Hon Amoi heeded the need of his constituents for a proper wharf at Chea Port in Central Marovo.

He worked tirelessly with his team from the Constituency Office and tribal leaders to secure the island and as well as funding from the National Government to build the project.

“Today we the people of Central Marovo want to officially thank Hon. Chachabule Amoi for taking up our request to seek government funding through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development for this project. We are so pleased and excited to celebrate this historic event, which we have been waiting for the last 40 years. Today is the day our dream came true,” A chief speaking at the ceremony said.

The new wharf and ramp now provides much relief and easy and safe access for shipping services in the area.

It will also boost economic activities such a trade in Agriculture, Fisheries and Tourism products for the local population, especially, women and girls in the area.

Marovo lagoon is renowned for its stock of bechdemer and abundant marine resources, with fishermen and women supplying approximately 20 eskies of fish and marine products to the Honiara market on weekly basis.

Chea port is the major shipping route serving the communities of Chea, Chubikopi, Sasagana, Rukutu and other surrounding villages in Central Marovo.

Hon. Amoi said the next project to compliment the wharf and ramp is to build a market house on site to serve the needs of farmers and fishers as well as the traveling public. The project also included a storage facility for cargoes and other products.

The Marovo MP also commended the contractor Trade Transformation Company for its work and successful completion of the project on schedule regardless of challenges faced.

Guests and Officials on the new Chea wharf

OPMC Press