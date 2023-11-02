Marovo celebrates milestone wharf and Ramp project completion

People all over Marovo constituency in Western Province this week celebrated the opening and official handover of their new wharf and ramp project on Kwila Island with much appreciation and pride.

The more than SB$11 million maritime infrastructure project funded by the National Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development will improve shipping services in the area and was hailed as a “dream” come true after 40 years.

The new Chea wharf and ramp on Kwila Island will now ease the problem of loading and unloading cargoes and passenger making it safe and convenient for the traveling public of Western Province.

Chea is one of the major seaports in Central Marovo lagoon serving a population of over 15 thousand inhabitants and business ventures including tourism, agriculture and fisheries.

Guest of honor and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Stephen Maesiola and Deputy Premier of Western Province, Carlrick Runimetu joined in the celebration on Tuesday and spoke highly of the milestone achievement for the people of Marovo.

“Today I am proud to join you in celebrating this milestone achievement. The National Government through my Ministry if happy to invest in such vital maritime infrastructure to improve shipping services for our people,” he said.

PS Maesiola said the Government is thankful to tribal leaders of the area for allowing their land for such developments.

“Your commitment to allow your land for this development project is much appreciated and I applaud your vision and determination to support this project to its completion regardless of challenges faced in the earlier stages of the project,” Maesiola said.

Deputy Premier Carlrick Runimetu expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Western Provincial Government and the people Marovo for the fine achievement, which, he believed will provide safe and convenient shipping services to the area.

He said this section of the lagoon has faced challenges when boarding vessels and now those challenges are gone with the completion of the wharf and ramp.

“The completion of the Chea wharf is a big achievement for the people of Marovo constituency, especially the surrounding villages of Chea, Chubikopi, Sasagana, Rukutu and other nearby villages,” Runimetu said.

“You will no longer be waiting for ships on open waters and rough seas. You now have a safe and good facility to board ships,” he added.

The Deputy Premier highlighted that the Western Provincial Government is always ready to support such infrastructure projects.

One of the long-term objectives of the current Western Provincial Government is to develop and support resilient, sustainable and quality economic infrastructures in rural communities.

Runimetu said the WPG welcomes such key developments and will continue to work with the National Government to build further infrastructures throughout the province.

He said the Chea Wharf project will certainly increase and boost the local economy as it provides an enabling environment for farmers, fishermen and businessmen and women and the general public.

Officiating the handover ceremony on Tuesday was the Minister for Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration Hon. Frederick Kologeto, Marovo MP Chachabule Amoi, Members of the Western Provincial Executive and Assembly, MID Officials and Chiefs and Elders of Marovo.

PS Maesiola speaking at the ceremony

Deputy Premier Carlrick Runimentu speaking at the ceremony

Crowd watching entertainments during the ceremony

From Left to Right – Marovo MP Chachabule Amoi, Minister Kologeto, PS Maesiola, Deputy Premier Runimetu and contractor Billy Holosivi of Trade Transformation Company

Guests and Officials on the new Chea wharf

The new Chea Wharf on Kwila Islands prior to its opening on Tuesday

OPMC Press