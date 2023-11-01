Submit Release
Southeast Shooting Leaves Man Dead

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C.

 

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

 

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Julius McRee, of Southeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

