MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 23, 2023, to Monday, October 30, 2023

Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 23, 2023, through Monday, October 30, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 23, 2023

A Daisy Powerline 426 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Fifth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Glenn David Butler, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-174-677

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-174-725

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

A Smith & Wesson Shield 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Third Street and Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old John Fitzgerald Hall, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. CCN: 23-175-102

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Dewayne Jerome Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-175-309

A Glock 34 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-175-343

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-175-351

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of New York Avenue and North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-175-455

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

A Century Arms Canik TP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Carl Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-175-890

A Palmetto State Armory PA-15 shotgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-175-899

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Isaac Anderson, of Northeast, D.C., 30-year-old Kevin Maurice Maynor, of Northeast, D.C., 40-year-old Eric Jermaine Wilson, of Northwest, D.C., 19-year-old Terry Gibson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Junnir Booker, of Northwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Jaylen Shelton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-175-971

Thursday, October 26, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile , of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-176-007

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Damion R. Courtney, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-176-109

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-176-249

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered 6600 block of Harlan Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Quincy Shaiquan Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-176-320

A Sig Sauer P-365XL 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-176-493

A Taurus PT-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 17th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kejohnye Meadows, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-176-527

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Lamonte MacDonald, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Parole Violation, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-176-567

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Charles Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-176-606

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Second Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Willmontaye Lorenzo Poole, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-176-638

Friday, October 27, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-176-685

A Colt revolver was recovered in the 2200 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Eugene Reginal Anderson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-176-678

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-176-892

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Clay Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old William Edward Foster, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD, for Threats to do Bodily Harm and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-176-946

A Walther PK-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Lamont Kirby, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-177-002

A Smith & Wesson MP40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ishmael Kelly, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-177-063

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old D’Anthony Blount, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-177-088

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-177-189

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Miliki Lee, of Northeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Armed Carjacking, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-177-200

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deandre Gross, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-177-215

A Stoeger Cougar 8000 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Norris Eugene Singleton, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of PCP, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-177-234

Saturday, October 28, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Dwayne Dominique Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-177-237

A Crosman Arms BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-177-299

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kevin Maurice McKinley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-177-583

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 47th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old David Warren Childs, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-177-595

Sunday, October 29, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Eye Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Keith Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Unlawful Discharge. CCN: 23-177-739

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-178-130

A Sig Sauer 1911 Airsoft BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jehvar Kadeem Green, of Hyattsville, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-178-168

A Norinco 1991-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Maurice Edson Martin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-178-169

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Roland Brewer, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-178-184

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tatianna Emilia Rosa, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-178-259

Monday, October 30, 2023

A Charter Arms Magnum Pug .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Junious Plummer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-178-707

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-178-795

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###

###