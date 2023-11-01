Senate Bill 957 Printer's Number 1204

PENNSYLVANIA, November 1 - No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.

Design/build contracts shall also be subject to the act of

May 1, 1913 (P.L.155, No.104), entitled "An act regulating

the letting of certain contracts for the erection,

construction, and alteration of public buildings," to the

extent provided in paragraph (6).] The department may, as an

alternative, enter into a project delivery method in

accordance with section 511 (relating to methods of source

selection). The project delivery method shall be subject to

all of the following:

(i) The requirements of this part.

(ii) Chapter 32 (relating to project delivery

methods) to the extent provided in paragraph (6).

(iii) The act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442),

known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.

* * *

(6) For construction contracts where the total

construction costs are less than $25,000, the department

shall not be required to comply with [the act of May 1, 1913

(P.L.155, No.104), entitled "An act regulating the letting of

certain contracts for the erection, construction, and

alteration of public buildings,"] Chapter 32 and the

department may award such contracts in accordance with

section 511. All projects equal to or exceeding $25,000 shall

be subject to [the act of May 1, 1913 (P.L.155, No.104),

entitled "An act regulating the letting of certain contracts

for the erection, construction, and alteration of public

buildings."] Chapter 32. Whenever the department enters into

a single contract for a project, in the absence of good and

sufficient reasons the contractor shall pay each

