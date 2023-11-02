Viet Embassy revolutionizes consular processes for Vietnamese people in America
All Vietnamese people in the United States can now apply for many legal procedures and papers with the Vietnam Government conveniently online.DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, any Vietnamese person who wants to renew their Vietnamese passport can do so online easily by going to www.vietembassy.com and applying within minutes. Viet Embassy is the new place that clients go to sign up for passports, visas, birth certificates, and other lawful papers. This is the result of years of development from legal experts and technologists. For example, the passport renewal process used to take months but Viet Embassy’s online system delivers the new passport within just a few days, to the applicant’s doorstep. As a plus, clients no longer have to physically go to the consulate or send any papers via unreliable mail, and can just upload paperwork scans from home.
After years of research, development, and testing, Viet Embassy has successfully implemented convenient, fast, guaranteed, and transparent public services for Vietnamese people in America to conduct legal and consular procedures from the comfort of their homes. Everything is online at www.vietembassy.com.
Vietnam Embassy’s offerings encompass:
• Convenient online application that takes minutes to complete
• Rapid turnaround time that delivers consular results and papers at the applicant’s doorstep within days, instead of weeks or months like before
• Guaranteed result that is backed with the distinctive assurance of 100% refund for any failed application
• Complete transparency from beginning to end, with live application status and tracking of shipping of important papers
“It is with great excitement that the project is already helping countless Vietnamese people with their many legal needs,” said Adam Nguyen, Consular Service Manager and Partner at the Viet Embassy Project. “When you don’t have to travel to the consulate in another state just to renew your passport and unavoidably deal with complicated governmental red tapes, all worries disappear instantly.”
Viet Embassy expects to expand scope of services and regions to serve more clients and provide more opportunities to conduct legal proceedings online.
About Viet Embassy
Founded by a team of legal and technology experts, Viet Embassy is dedicated to providing the best service to the Vietnamese people in all legal, consular, and governmental matters. The project has helped thousands of happy applicants renew their passports, sign up for visas to Vietnam, register birth certificates and secure Vietnamese citizenship for their children, obtain notarized certified translations, and more. Website: www.vietembassy.com.
