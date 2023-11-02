Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,631 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 81 Exit 8 Ramps, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Page Content

The Interstate 81 southbound Exit 8 ramp, in Berkeley County, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to allow for the placement of high mast electrical poles. In addition, the I-81 northbound Exit 8 entrance ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, until 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Interstate 81 Exit 8 Ramps, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more