Interstate 81 Exit 8 Ramps, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The Interstate 81 southbound Exit 8 ramp, in Berkeley County, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to allow for the placement of high mast electrical poles. In addition, the I-81 northbound Exit 8 entrance ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, until 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​