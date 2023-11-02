Exit 40 on West Virginia Turnpike to close Saturday, November 4, 2023, and Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

The northbound exit ramp on Interstate 77 North to Interstate 64 East (Exit 40) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, to lay down the final layer of asphalt on an asphalt rehabilitation project on the West Virginia Turnpike. The ramp will be open on Sunday, November 5, 2023.



Message boards and signs will direct traffic. Detour: Continue north on I-77 to Harper Road (Exit 44). Turn onto I-77 South, and continue back to I-64 East at Exit 40.​​