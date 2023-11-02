Engle Switch Road Railroad Crossing, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

Engle Switch Road, County Route 29, in Jefferson County, will be closed at the railroad crossing beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Thursday, November 9, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to replace the crossing. Signs will be in place to direct traffic onto Shepherdstown Pike, WV 230; Kidwiller Road, County Route 31; and Engle Molers Road, County Route 31; for a detour. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​