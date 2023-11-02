Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,631 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 2/21 (Teletech Drive), in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 2/21 (Teletech Drive), in Moundsville, at the intersection with WV 2, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to install a culvert. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
 
Alternate Route: Use 17/8 (DOT Drive).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 2/21 (Teletech Drive), in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more