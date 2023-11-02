Road Closure on County Route 2/21 (Teletech Drive), in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

A portion of County Route 2/21 (Teletech Drive), in Moundsville, at the intersection with WV 2, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to install a culvert. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Alternate Route: Use 17/8 (DOT Drive). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
