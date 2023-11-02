Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,634 in the last 365 days.

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Lease of One Airbus A320neo and One Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Iberia

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the purchase and lease of one Airbus A320neo aircraft and one Airbus A321neo aircraft to Iberia, the flag carrier of Spain. Both aircraft delivered in October of 2023.

“Griffin is delighted to welcome Iberia as a new customer with the purchase and lease back of two new A320neo Family aircraft. We look forward to building upon this long-term relationship with Iberia and its parent IAG as we support their fleet modernization ambitions. This transaction reinforces Griffin’s commitment to investing in new, fuel-efficient aircraft which minimize carbon emissions,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About Iberia

Iberia, part of International Airlines Group, is the largest Spanish airline and a leader between Latin America and Europe.  Additional to its passenger’s business, Iberia is also involved in aircraft maintenance, airport handling services and cargo.

Investor Inquiries Press Inquiries
   
James Moriarty   Lauren Groom  
Head of Investor Relations lgroom@griffingam.com
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie  
   

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Lease of One Airbus A320neo and One Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Iberia

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more