IFTM Idea-cation 2023 Competition brought participants to explore Zhongshan's Cultural Heritage and Resources

MACAU, November 2 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has launched the Idea-cation 2023 competition (the 3rd edition since its inaugural event in 2021), receiving enthusiastic response of application from both the High School Student and Open categories. After selection process, a total of six high school teams and sixteen higher education institution teams have been shortlisted to the competition. The competition includes on-site exploration, bringing the participants for a trip to Zhongshan in Guangdong Province, to explore the region's cultural heritage and abundant resources.

This year's competition focuses on two themes: innovating the Macao’s “1+4” diversification strategy; as well as revitalising Zhongshan Heng Mei Village through rural tourism. Participants are required to select one of the themes and propose innovative ideas to boost the local tourism industry. To provide participating students with a deeper understanding of the rural tourism strategy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a trip was organised to Heng Mei Village in Zhongshan, to explore local cultural heritage and resources.

During the trip, participants visited several cultural sites, including museum in Zhongshan Southern District. Zhongshan Heng Mei Village was chosen to demonstrate the potential for rural revitalisation in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area to the participants. They also visited a local incubator to discover startup opportunities. IFTM Assistant Professor Dr Fernando Lourenço, who led the participants along with other IFTM faculty members who join this trip, held a seminar together with representatives from local collective economic joint cooperative as well as the incubator, to share and exchange ideas with participants. They jointly explored the opportunities and possibilities for rural revitalisation.

The final event of the Idea-cation 2023 competition, where participants will present their innovative ideas, is scheduled for 11 and 12 November. It will be a platform for showcasing the creativity and entrepreneurship fostered throughout the competition. Idea-cation aims to encourage participants to explore opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, as well as to drive tourism development.

Idea-cation sincerely appreciates the collaboration and support from the organising and supporting units of this year's competition and on-site exploration, providing participants with abundant learning opportunities. These include Zhongshan Han Yun Cheng Co., Ltd., Hengmei Collective Economic Joint Cooperative, Youth Entrepreneurship Incubation Base in Zhongshan E-Park, as well as Tissue Group Planning.