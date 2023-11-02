National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at Waterside at Cedar Creek in Abilene, Texas
National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," announced that 26 new affordable homes are now selling at Waterside at Cedar Creek in Abilene, Texas
Homebuyers will enjoy living in these quality constructed and affordable new homes in South Abilene’s newest gated community in the middle of history, culture and innovation.”ABILENE, TEXAS, US, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today the company is selling 26 new affordable homes at Waterside at Cedar Creek in Abilene, Texas.
Waterside at Cedar Creek is Abilene’s newest gated community where National HomeCorp is selling newly built and affordable homes starting under $200,000 up to the $230s with sizes ranging from 1,209 to 2,001 square feet. NHC’s Liberty and Freedom series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, and 1-and 2-car garages.
Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open and flexible floor plans and one and two-story homes. These contemporary designs present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.
“Homebuyers will enjoy living in these quality constructed and affordable new homes in South Abilene’s newest gated community in the middle of history, culture and innovation,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $4,000 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.
Waterside at Cedar Creek is located on Maple Street south of E. South 27th Street and offers residents access to elementary, middle and high schools, Maxwell Golf Course plus is minutes from dining, shopping, music, museums, medical facilities, schools, outdoor recreation, Abilene’s Regional Airport, six colleges, and Dyess Air Force Base.
Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Waterside at Cedar Creek by calling 325-241-4523 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com.
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
