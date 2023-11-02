Six Decades of Dedication: Mary Kay Releases In-Depth Report in Critical Areas of Sustainability
46 minutes ago
Mary Kay details its unwavering commitment to enriching lives and ensuring a sustainable future for all in its latest report. (Asset Source: Mary Kay Inc.)
“Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us – it’s woven into the very fabric of who we are as a brand,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “While we celebrate our achievements this year, we remain resolute in our mission. We are committed to being even more accountable in our economic, environmental, and social decisions, ensuring that Mary Kay’s legacy is not only about empowering women but also about safeguarding our shared home.”
In a world that is rapidly evolving, Mary Kay stands at the forefront of change, championing the cause of women while recognizing the immense power they hold in shaping our global economy and driving meaningful change in sustainability efforts. The 2023 report highlights women-driven initiatives worldwide:
Environmental Sustainability
• A Fundamental and Precious Resource: Water
• The Power of Women in Conservation
• Women at the Heart of Ocean Restoration
Social Sustainability
• Shifting the Face of Science Worldwide
• Unleashing the Full Potential of Women Entrepreneurs
• Pink and Powerful
• Leading the Charge in Women’s Cancer Research
Economic Sustainability
• Diversity and Inclusivity: Key Drivers of Product Innovation
• Empowering Millions of Women Entrepreneurs Worldwide
• Pioneering Gender Equality Research in Algorithms and Artificial Intelligence
About Mary Kay
Contacts
Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications
Source: Mary Kay Inc.