Six Decades of Dedication: Mary Kay Releases In-Depth Report in Critical Areas of Sustainability

Dallas--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and stewardship, released its ‘ Special Report on Sustainability 2023 ’ detailing the brand’s unwavering commitment to enriching women’s lives and ensuring a sustainable future for all. As the iconic beauty brand commemorates its 60th anniversary, Mary Kay is proud to be part of a global coalition with key stakeholders and aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to make strides in the critical areas of environmental, social, and economic sustainability.









“Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us – it’s woven into the very fabric of who we are as a brand,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “While we celebrate our achievements this year, we remain resolute in our mission. We are committed to being even more accountable in our economic, environmental, and social decisions, ensuring that Mary Kay’s legacy is not only about empowering women but also about safeguarding our shared home.”





In a world that is rapidly evolving, Mary Kay stands at the forefront of change, championing the cause of women while recognizing the immense power they hold in shaping our global economy and driving meaningful change in sustainability efforts. The 2023 report highlights women-driven initiatives worldwide:





Environmental Sustainability





• A Fundamental and Precious Resource: Water

• The Power of Women in Conservation

• Women at the Heart of Ocean Restoration





Social Sustainability





• Shifting the Face of Science Worldwide

• Unleashing the Full Potential of Women Entrepreneurs

• Pink and Powerful

• Leading the Charge in Women’s Cancer Research





Economic Sustainability





• Diversity and Inclusivity: Key Drivers of Product Innovation

• Empowering Millions of Women Entrepreneurs Worldwide

• Pioneering Gender Equality Research in Algorithms and Artificial Intelligence





The report follows Mary Kay’s 2020-2022 Sustainability & Social Impact Report that encompasses the three pillars of sustainability – economic, environmental, and social. To learn more about Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy, click here.





