VRROOM Launches Early Access to its XR Metaverse Platform with a Free Concert by Acclaimed Rapper Armani White on Nov. 6

PARIS, FRANCE, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRROOM, a leading XR platform and pioneering metaverse for immersive music and cultural events, proudly announces the North American launch of its social XR platform debuting on November 6 with an exclusive and free concert by popular Def Jam Recordings artist Armani White, best known for his hit single "Billie Eilish" (over 300M Spotify streams, 51M YouTube views, and 4.8M on TikTok). This is the first time White has performed in the metaverse.

The landmark event will mark a new milestone for VRROOM as it debuts the world’s first platform empowering both creators and audiences with the ability to produce or attend immersive live shows in the metaverse in just a few clicks. It is also Europe’s largest immersive metaverse platform, accessible worldwide through any type of VR device, such as Pico or Meta's latest Quest3, or through stores including Steam and SideQuest. VRROOM aims to revolutionize social XR by providing unparalleled fun and exciting experiences that connect fans with their favorite artists and offer creators a new kind of outlet that amplifies the impact of their shows with VR and MR.

Fans can sign up to experience the Armani White VRROOM concert for free at vrroom.world/. During the concert, audiences will experience a performance that transcends the limits of a single reality with the unique ability to jump from room to room in eight stages, including one set in outer space and another one in White’s hometown of Philadelphia. Fans can also view the event live on November 6 at 8 pm EST or afterward in replay on both VRROOM and White’s YouTube channels. VRROOM is also hosting a launch party in Paris the following day which will also be viewable on YouTube.

"We’re excited to launch VRROOM’s new groundbreaking platform, which is the world’s first to be solely dedicated to immersive live shows in the metaverse. VRROOM is dedicated to hosting electrifying cultural events accessible to the public and empowering content creators, inspiring connection and creativity through our new XR platform without compromising on quality or engagement," said Louis Cacciuttolo, Founder/CEO of VRROOM.

After opening to the public on November 6, artists, labels, and fans will be able to create and monetize their own immersive events, such as live concerts, virtual festivals, art installations, and more. VRROOM’s integrated monetization system cuts out intermediaries in the metaverse, fostering direct connections with audiences. In Q3 2024, VRROOM will release its next platform version that will also be compatible with smartphones.

Since 2018, VRROOM has established its reputation as the expert in social XR cultural events, thanks to prestigious partnerships and immersive VR experiences created for SXSW, the Venice Biennale, and France Télévisions, the French national public TV network. In 2021, VRROOM broke a world record when it produced a concert and immersive show by French superstar artist Jean-Michel Jarre at Notre-Dame which attracted 75 million spectators.

About VRROOM

Founded in 2018, VRROOM is a pioneering metaverse for immersive cultural events, connecting artists, institutions, and live event enthusiasts in cutting-edge immersive 3D environments. Offering unparalleled engagement through virtual live concerts, shows, festivals, and art installations, VRROOM strives to redefine the way audiences connect with their favorite creators and artists. The platform seamlessly accommodates artists and content creators while providing monetization solutions, reaching their audience without intermediaries.

For more information, visit vrroom.world and vrroom.studio