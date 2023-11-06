Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida Endorses Christi Tasker to Oust Incumbent Democrat Sabina Covo

Christi Tasker's campaign has over 100 unpaid volunteers including (L to R) Danielle Holm, Barbara Casanova, Ivan Caballero, Christi Tasker, Katrina Vidal, Doug & Hayley Ross, Pamela Reeves) Christi Tasker fearlessly calls investigators. Tasker states the Miami politicians are "government gangsters" withholding documents and paying off their acquaintances while the city suffers. Tasker was the first District 2 candidate to provide numerous in Christi Tasker stands with City of Miami police force as they are short staffed and under paid typical living wage increases. Roger Stone, Political Adviser to 45th President Donald Trump holds "Stop The Government Gangsters Vote Christi Tasker" sticker with Christi Tasker Rapper Forgiato Blow, Christi Tasker, and Gospel Singer Jimmy Levy at Turning Point USA Conference in West Palm Beach

RHNA Requests All Republicans Vote Christi Tasker To Overtake Sabina Covo, the District 2 Miami Incumbent Who Could Not Say The Pledge of Alliance

Christi Taskser's passion for public service, combined with her innovative approach to problem-solving, makes her the ideal candidate."” — Emilio Ruiz

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 29, 2023, Emilio Ruiz, Chairman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida ( RNHAFL ) announced the RNHAFLendorsement of Christi Tasker for the City of Miami Commissioner , District 2 for the municipal seat. The district seat is currently held by democrat Sabina Covo, a Columbian American who could not say the Pledge of Allegiance at her first commission meeting."Christi Tasker has demonstrated a profound commitment to the values that resonate not just with members of the RNHAFL but also with the broader community. Her dedication to fostering economic growth, ensuring community safety, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents aligns seamlessly with our vision for Miami and its hard-working citizens. Christi Tasker is the embodiment of leadership that District 2 needs" said Emilio Ruiz, Chairman of the RNHAFL.Mr. Ruiz went on to say, "Her (Tasker's) passion for public service, combined with her innovative approach to problem-solving, makes her the ideal candidate. She understands the unique challenges and opportunities within our community. She is prepared to bring people together for the common good."RHNA is confident Tasker's platform promises to bring a refreshing blend of proactive, community-centered initiatives to drive positive change and set the stage for a prosperous future. The RNHAFL firmly believes that Christi Tasker will serve as a voice for all residents, promoting sound development, cooperation, and transparency in governance.The RHNA urges Republican and conservative voters in District 2 to cast their ballots for Christi Tasker #266 on November 7, 2023. The RHNA is confident that Tasker will work tirelessly to represent their interests and make a lasting positive impact on the community.The RNHAFL is dedicated to empowering Florida Hispanic Americans by promoting principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government. Through community engagement, education, and advocacy at all levels of government, the RNHAFL of Miami is one of the fastest-growing Republican groups in Miami. The RHNAFL is the Florida chapter of the RNHA nationally.Christi Tasker is known geopolitically and locally for helping inform citizens of their human and property rights.For more information about Christi Tasker's campaign or to schedule an interview, reach out to Christi4Miami.com

Christi Tasker is concerned for Miami citizens as developers have little or no oversight and City of Miami building department lacks of experienced staff.