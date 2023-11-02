St. Johnsbury / Trespassing, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-1-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury Vermont

VIOLATION: Trespassing, Wanted Person

ACCUSED: Ralph Morale

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted by staff at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, who advised Morale was refusing to leave the premises. Further investigation revealed Morale had an active Warrant from a recent incident and was subsequently transported to NERCF for lack of $5,000 bail. Morale was cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 20th 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.