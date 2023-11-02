St. Johnsbury / Trespassing, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11-1-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury Vermont
VIOLATION: Trespassing, Wanted Person
ACCUSED: Ralph Morale
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted by staff at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, who advised Morale was refusing to leave the premises. Further investigation revealed Morale had an active Warrant from a recent incident and was subsequently transported to NERCF for lack of $5,000 bail. Morale was cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 20th 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.