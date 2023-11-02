Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,674 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Trespassing, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Connery                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11-1-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury Vermont

VIOLATION: Trespassing, Wanted Person

 

ACCUSED:         Ralph Morale                                      

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                             On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted by staff at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, who advised Morale was refusing to leave the premises. Further investigation revealed Morale had an active Warrant from a recent incident and was subsequently transported to NERCF for lack of $5,000 bail. Morale was cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     November 20th 0800 hours       

COURT: Caledonia

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Trespassing, Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more