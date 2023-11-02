Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,673 in the last 365 days.

Province Protects the Right of Workers to Wear a Poppy

CANADA, November 2 - Released on November 1, 2023

Today the Government of Saskatchewan passed Bill 139 The Saskatchewan Remembrance Observance Act as a way to ensure that employees are able to wear a poppy recognized by the Royal Canadian Legion in the workplace if they choose, unless it poses a danger to health, safety or welfare of the worker or others.

“Our veterans, current and past have fought for our freedom and peace in Canada,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. “Providing the right for workers to wear a poppy while in the workplace is a way to honour the sacrifice veterans and their families have made.”

The legislation which comes into force immediately, provides all provincially regulated workers with the right to wear a poppy recognized by the Royal Canadian Legion in the workplace from November 1 to 11 annually. This would align generally with the Royal Canadian Legion’s remembrance period and would include Indigenous Veteran’s Day which is November 8, of each year.

Federally regulated entities such as banks, telecommunications and interprovincial transportation are not covered under this legislation.

Ontario and Manitoba are other provinces that have enacted legislation to provide workers with the right to wear a poppy in the workplace.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Gladys Wasylenchuk
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-2411
Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-519-8411

You just read:

Province Protects the Right of Workers to Wear a Poppy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more