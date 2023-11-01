THE KING WILL ATTEND COP28 UAE

Thursday 30th November to Friday 1st December 2023

The King will attend the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 UAE, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and at the request of His Majesty’s Government, on Friday 1st December 2023.

The King will deliver an opening address at the Summit, hosted by the President of the UAE, in Dubai.

While in the UAE, The King will take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders, ahead of COP28.

Background



On Thursday 30th November, on the eve of the World Climate Action Summit, His Majesty will attend a reception to launch the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. The two-day Forum running in parallel with the World Climate Action Summit, is being hosted by the COP28 Presidency in strategic partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). The high-level Forum will convene business, finance and philanthropy leaders alongside world leaders to accelerate climate and nature solutions and drive delivery and results.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is a strategic partner for the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, helping to bring together global leaders to align industry, investment, and country roadmaps to showcase the progress achieved and chart the path for expediting and expanding these efforts.

The SMI, founded by The King, as The Prince of Wales, in 2020, is a private sector-led coalition that aims to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future for Nature, People, and Planet. For more information visit: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/

For over 50 years, The King has championed action for a sustainable future. His Majesty believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex environmental challenges facing our world. From Heads of State to young people, and from chief executives to local community projects, The King’s unique ability to bring people together has proved a powerful way to find solutions and inspire people and organisations at all levels and all around the world.

The King, as The Prince of Wales, previously delivered the opening address at the Opening Ceremony of COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and COP21 in Paris in 2015.

The 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), will take place from 30th November to 12th December 2023 in Expo City Dubai.

Notes to Editors

Further details of The King’s visit to the UAE will be confirmed in due course.

Contact

Royal Communications – +44 (0)20 7930 4832

Royal Communications Press