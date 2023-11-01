New legislation completes the work to update and modernize process for the enforcement of money judgments in British Columbia.

The Money Judgment Enforcement Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions Act (Amended Act) builds on Bill 27, the Money Judgment Enforcement Act (MJEA) by introducing 74 amendments to other legislation across government that were necessary for the MJEA to be effectively enforced. When it comes into force in 2025, the Money Judgment Enforcement Act will make it easier and less costly for people to get the money owed to them through the courts or tribunals, such as the Residential Tenancy Branch or Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT).

One important change will make it possible for monetary orders from the CRT to be directly registered in a new money judgment registry. The CRT will also be authorized to register a judgment on behalf of a successful party, making it easier for CRT clients to collect their judgments.

The transition provisions will ensure that people can choose to continue to use a writ of seizure and sale or collect money from a garnishing order they obtained before the Money Judgment Enforcement Act came into force. If a writ expires after one year and a judgment is not satisfied yet, it will transition to the Money Judgment Enforcement Act. At the same time, a person can choose to transition to the new act even if the writ has not expired.

Most of the other changes replace references to the Court Order Enforcement Act with references to the Money Judgment Enforcement Act. Other changes include replacing references to outdated ways of enforcing a money judgment (such as a writ of seizure and sale), with “enforcement proceedings” under the Money Judgment Enforcement Act.

Learn More:

For more information about the Money Judgment Enforcement Act, visit:

https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/lc/billscurrent/4th42nd:gov27-1

For more information about B.C. legislation, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/legislation