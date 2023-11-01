Drivers advised to avoid travel as freezing rain, snow in forecast for Interior

CANADA, November 1 - Drivers are advised that winter conditions are expected in the southern Interior as a Pacific storm brings snow and possible freezing rain, starting today.

It is expected to continue into tomorrow morning and a transition to rain showers is likely by tomorrow afternoon.

Winter conditions can be expected on Coquihalla Highway 5, Highway 97C-Okanagan Connector and throughout the southern Interior. Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and be prepared for highway closures on short notice. Commercial vehicles over 5,500 kilograms must carry chains and anticipate that mandatory chain-ups will be in effect.

Maintenance contractors will be working 24/7 throughout the storm cycle and will adjust operations as the system warms from snow to freezing rain. However, challenging winter driving conditions are expected to persist even with ongoing plowing, sanding and salting. Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance vehicles and refrain from passing plows and other equipment until it is safe.

Should freezing rain develop as forecast, highway travel is not advised unless necessary. People who choose to travel should make sure their vehicle is fuelled up or charged and equipped with winter tires with adequate tread. Remember to carry extra water, food and medications.

Current conditions will be updated on DriveBC as the storm progresses and drivers should be aware of posted warnings.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

For current weather alerts, visit: https://weather.gc.ca/mainmenu/alert_menu_e.html