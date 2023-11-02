In2Green Welcomes New Visionary Leadership with Jehann Biggs at the Helm
A New Day Has DawnedUNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In2Green, a pioneering eco-luxury throw blanket company, is thrilled to announce Jehann Biggs as its new owner, carrying forward the trailblazing legacy of founders Lori Slater and Stefanie Zeldin. Jehann's vision aligns with the brand's essence of merging sustainability with modern design.
Jehann Biggs steps into a legacy of over 17 years, where In2Green pioneered the concept of eco-luxury, a blend of modern aesthetics with eco-friendly materials. This transition marks a significant milestone as the brand continues to evolve while retaining its core values of sustainability and design excellence. Jehann’s vision and passion for eco-conscious living resonate with the brand’s foundational ethos, promising a seamless continuation of its trailblazing journey.
In2Green’s founders, Lori Slater and Stefanie Zeldin, have left an indelible mark on the sustainable textile industry by being early advocates of green manufacturing. They built a brand that not only stands for eco-friendliness but also resonates with modern design sensibilities. Jehann’s fresh perspective is set to build upon this solid foundation, infusing new energy and ideas into the brand’s future endeavors.
Customer-centricity has always been at the heart of In2Green’s operations, with a strong emphasis on collaborative designing to create bespoke products. Jehann aims to uphold this tradition, fostering deeper connections with clients and expanding the horizon of what’s possible with sustainable textiles. The brand’s commitment to working closely with customers to craft unique, personalized textiles remains unwavering under her new leadership.
Furthermore, Jehann is keen on exploring innovative materials and designs to keep In2Green at the forefront of the sustainable market. The brand’s extensive design library, developed over the years, is a testament to its relentless pursuit of design innovation. Jehann’s leadership is set to harness this rich design heritage while pushing the boundaries of eco-textile innovation.
The journey ahead looks promising as In2Green under Jehann Biggs’ leadership gears up to continue its mission of offering eco-luxury textiles. The brand is well-positioned to navigate the evolving demands of today’s eco-textile market, keeping sustainability and design elegance as its guiding lights. With a renewed vigor, In2Green is all set to spin a new thread in the sustainable textile narrative, staying true to its roots while embracing the future with open arms.
